Interior Ministry investigates Thai citizenship of Israeli national in Phuket

The Ministry of Interior is investigating the Thai citizenship of an Israeli national in Phuket and a business reportedly linked to him after questions over the legality of his citizenship.

Phuket Times reported yesterday, August 9, that the Israeli national had obtained Thai citizenship and a Thai identification card and was operating businesses in Phuket that reportedly generated more than 5 billion baht in revenue.

The report described the man as a major businessman and spiritual and religious leader and alleged that his Thai nationality had enabled his business activities. It also linked him to the founder of a Chabad centre, where the report claimed Thai people and officials were prevented from entering.

The report said residents had raised concerns about the number of Israeli nationals in Patong, particularly around Rat Uthit 200 Years Road.

According to the report, businesses in the area include kosher restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, laundry shops, barbers, gyms, car rental businesses, travel agencies and other services catering to Israeli nationals.

A Chabad centre for Israeli nationals is also located in the area, where religious ceremonies are held. Phuket Times reported that access to the centre was restricted to Israeli nationals, prompting some residents to question what activities were taking place there.

The report prompted discussion among Thai social media users, particularly residents of Phuket, who questioned how the Phuket Israeli businessman obtained Thai citizenship and called for an investigation into businesses reportedly owned or operated by foreigners in Patong.

Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwanchawee subsequently addressed the allegations. He said the Israeli national mentioned in the report obtained Thai citizenship about 10 years ago.

Polapee said he believed the man had submitted documents that led officials to determine that he qualified for Thai nationality. However, the Interior Ministry will investigate the case to establish whether the citizenship was obtained legitimately.

The deputy minister also said more than one Israeli national holds Thai citizenship, although he did not provide further details. He said the matter remains under investigation and urged the public not to be concerned while the authorities examine the allegations.

Polapee disputed part of the media report, saying the Israeli businessman was not a religious leader. He said the man owned the property where the Chabad centre was established.

According to Polapee, the property was registered as a business, and the business is suspected of operating through a nominee arrangement. The Interior Ministry will therefore investigate the business alongside the citizenship issue.

The deputy minister stressed that anyone found to have broken Thai law would face legal action regardless of nationality.

The investigation will determine whether the Israeli national obtained Thai citizenship lawfully and whether the business complied with regulations for foreign business operations in Thailand.