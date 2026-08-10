Interior Ministry investigates Thai citizenship of Israeli national in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 10, 2026, 11:32 AM
2 minutes read
Interior Ministry investigates Thai citizenship of Israeli national in Phuket | Thaiger
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The Ministry of Interior is investigating the Thai citizenship of an Israeli national in Phuket and a business reportedly linked to him after questions over the legality of his citizenship.

Phuket Times reported yesterday, August 9, that the Israeli national had obtained Thai citizenship and a Thai identification card and was operating businesses in Phuket that reportedly generated more than 5 billion baht in revenue.

The report described the man as a major businessman and spiritual and religious leader and alleged that his Thai nationality had enabled his business activities. It also linked him to the founder of a Chabad centre, where the report claimed Thai people and officials were prevented from entering.

The report said residents had raised concerns about the number of Israeli nationals in Patong, particularly around Rat Uthit 200 Years Road.

Patong Phuket
Photo by gyro via Getty Images

According to the report, businesses in the area include kosher restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, laundry shops, barbers, gyms, car rental businesses, travel agencies and other services catering to Israeli nationals.

A Chabad centre for Israeli nationals is also located in the area, where religious ceremonies are held. Phuket Times reported that access to the centre was restricted to Israeli nationals, prompting some residents to question what activities were taking place there.

The report prompted discussion among Thai social media users, particularly residents of Phuket, who questioned how the Phuket Israeli businessman obtained Thai citizenship and called for an investigation into businesses reportedly owned or operated by foreigners in Patong.

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Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwanchawee subsequently addressed the allegations. He said the Israeli national mentioned in the report obtained Thai citizenship about 10 years ago.

Chabad house in Phuket
Photo via Facebook page of Chabad House in Phuket

Polapee said he believed the man had submitted documents that led officials to determine that he qualified for Thai nationality. However, the Interior Ministry will investigate the case to establish whether the citizenship was obtained legitimately.

The deputy minister also said more than one Israeli national holds Thai citizenship, although he did not provide further details. He said the matter remains under investigation and urged the public not to be concerned while the authorities examine the allegations.

Polapee disputed part of the media report, saying the Israeli businessman was not a religious leader. He said the man owned the property where the Chabad centre was established.

Deputy Minister of Interior
Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwanchawee | Photo via Facebook/ เต้ย พลพีร์ สุวรรณฉวี

According to Polapee, the property was registered as a business, and the business is suspected of operating through a nominee arrangement. The Interior Ministry will therefore investigate the business alongside the citizenship issue.

The deputy minister stressed that anyone found to have broken Thai law would face legal action regardless of nationality.

The investigation will determine whether the Israeli national obtained Thai citizenship lawfully and whether the business complied with regulations for foreign business operations in Thailand.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 10, 2026, 11:32 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.