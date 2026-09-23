Phuket could see more direct flights from Israel

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 23, 2026, 11:39 AM
2 minutes read
Phuket could see more direct flights from Israel
Photo by Oyoyoy via Wikipedia

Flights between Israel and Phuket could increase to five or six a week if a third Israeli airline begins operating on the route, according to a local media report today, September 23.

Phuket Times reported today that two Israeli airlines, El Al Israel Airlines and Arkia Israeli Airlines, currently operate direct flights between Tel Aviv and Phuket.

According to Phuket Times, the demand for the route has led another Israeli airline, Israir Airline, to consider launching direct flights between Israel and Phuket.

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If the reported service goes ahead, the number of direct flights could increase to five or six per week from the current four to five, according to the local media outlet.

Phuket airport
Photo by Paul_Huang from Wang wu shoung 的影像

However, neither Israir Airline nor Phuket authorities have announced the reported route. Phuket Times also did not identify a source for the claim, meaning the proposed service has not been confirmed.

Phuket Times also linked the expected increase in flights to rising numbers of Israeli visitors to the island. The outlet reported that Israeli arrivals increased by 52% in July but did not provide the source of its figure.

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Data from the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Phuket office shows a similar figure, stating 16,152 Israeli visitors arrived in Phuket in July, an increase of 52.43% compared with the same month last year. Arrivals were also 1,204.68% higher than in July 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

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The Israeli market recorded the fastest growth among Phuket’s top 10 source markets for July, according to the TAT figures.

Photo by adisa via Getty Images
Photo by adisa via Getty Images

Russia remained Phuket’s largest source market during the first seven months of the year, with 619,130 visitors. China followed with 383,918 and India with 354,066.

Australia ranked fourth with 149,542 visitors, followed by the UK with 131,344. Germany recorded 106,902 visitors, France 103,752, Malaysia 87,854, Kazakhstan 81,673 and South Korea 79,960.

Phuket received 8,096,059 visitors between January and July, down 1.53% from the same period last year, according to the TAT Phuket office.

Tourism revenue during the seven months reached approximately 310.96 billion baht, a decrease of 0.72% year on year. Hotel occupancy stood at 75.56%, down 1.74%.

The figures show that overall visitor numbers to Phuket were slightly lower than last year despite strong growth from some international markets, including Israel.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 23, 2026, 11:39 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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