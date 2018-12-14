Is this appropriate? Sexy model in ‘Old Phuket Town’ | The Thaiger

Local media have contacted related officials to investigate ‘inappropriate photos’ of a ‘sexy model’ taken in Old Phuket Town and posted on an Instagram account. (Original photos below)

The Phuket Times newspaper is reporting that the news broke in a LINE group ‘ TAT Phuket & Media’. The LINE group was established by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office to cooperate with media in Phuket and nearby provinces.

Photos has have been captured from an Instagram account ‘phuketproduction’. Photos show pictures of a ‘sexy’ model on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town.

Phuket media has called on the the Tourism Authority of Thailand TAT Phuket Office to investigate this issue and comment if they believe is appropriate for photos like this to be taken in a historic area like Old Phuket Town.

Phuket Town also has its share of ‘girlie bars’ where scantily dressed girls are on display and 20 kilometres away in Bangla Road with its share of sex tourism on open display.





