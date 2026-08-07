Irish man found dead in water in Phuket, police investigate

A 28 year old Irish man was found dead in a body of water in Phuket yesterday, August 6, with police investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Cherng Talay Police Station received a report at approximately 11am that the body of a foreign man had been found in the water in Cherng Talay subdistrict, Thalang district.

Police attended the scene alongside forensic officers, a forensic doctor and Kusoldhamma Phuket Foundation rescue workers.

Rescue workers recovered the man’s body from the water before a preliminary examination was carried out. The deceased was identified as a 28 year old Irish national named Scott. Initial checks did not establish a cause of death.

Investigators are now gathering evidence and reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area. Police are also questioning people connected to the case as they work to establish the circumstances leading to the man’s death.

Officials have contacted the Irish Embassy to notify the man’s relatives. Further procedures will be carried out before his body is released.

Police said the cause of death remains under investigation. Investigators are awaiting the results of a detailed post-mortem examination and gathering further evidence before determining what happened.

In a similar case, police launched an investigation into the death of a foreign tourist found floating lifelessly off Patong Beach. A local parasail speedboat operator discovered the body face down in the turquoise waters near the Dolphin Circle.

In another case, a British man found dead in a drainage canal near Bang Tao Beach in Phuket was seen on CCTV appearing restless outside a hotel shortly before his body was discovered.