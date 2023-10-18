Investigation underway as Russian man falls to death from Phuket condo

Picture of the condo near Prince of Songkla University courtesy of Phuket News.

The death of a 25 year old Russian man who plummeted from an eight-story condo building in Phuket, near Prince of Songkla University, is currently being investigated by local authorities. The unfortunate event transpired in the early hours of today.

Local enforcement was alerted at around 5.10am and promptly arrived at the scene, led by the Deputy Inspector of Kathu Police, Channarong Prakongkeaw. Kathu Police Chief Rungrit Ratanapakdee was also promptly notified about the incident involving the Russian man.

On arrival, law enforcement, accompanied by Vachira Phuket Hospital’s forensic doctor, Tulayawit Wannasri, and rescue workers discovered the lifeless body of the Russian man on the ground in the parking area adjacent to the condo building.

The body bore signs of severe trauma including a fractured skull base, a broken left arm, and a broken right hip. No indications of a skirmish were evident on the body of the Russian man.

Security footage from within the building showed the man exiting his fifth-floor room and ascending to the rooftop via the fire escape. He was not seen again.

Further investigations into his room revealed no signs of a struggle or theft, as per the police report. The body has since been transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination.

In light of the situation, local authorities are liaising with the Russian Embassy to ensure the family of the deceased are informed of the tragic incident. The name of the Russian man has been deliberately withheld until the family has been notified.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

