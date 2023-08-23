Dolphin drama: Injured marine friend plays ‘shore’ game at Thai Mueang Beach, Phuket

Picture courtesy of Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park.

An injured dolphin was discovered stranded at Thai Mueang, a beach located north of Phuket. The incident occurred yesterday, with locals initially trying to help by pushing the marine creature back into the sea. However, within an hour, the dolphin had returned to the shore.

Immediately sensing the urgency, the locals contacted the authorities at Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park for professional help. Park officers found the dolphin, a male and of the striped variety, to be 206 centimetres long and weighing 54 kilogrammes. The dolphin had injuries to its dorsal fin and along the side of its body.

Further observation of the dolphin revealed signs of weakness, fatigue, and rapid breathing. Measurements showed its heart rate to be 130 beats per minute, with a respiratory rate of 27 times per minute.

The injured dolphin was subsequently transported to the Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animal Rescue Center, located at Cape Panwa on Phuket. The centre is currently providing the necessary treatment for the dolphin’s recovery. As of now, marine biologists associated with the centre have not commented on the nature of the dolphin’s illness or the source of its injuries, reported The Phuket News.

In an encounter with the wounded dolphin, one local said…

“When we found the dolphin stranded on the beach, we immediately tried to help by pushing it back into the water. However, it returned to the shore within an hour. That’s when we realised it was seriously ill and needed professional help.”

An officer from Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park who first examined the dolphin shared his findings.

“On arrival, we found the male striped dolphin to be 206cm long and weighing 54kg. There were visible injuries on its dorsal fin and along the side of its body. It also showed signs of weakness, fatigue, and rapid breathing.”

Follow us on :













A staff member from the Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animal Rescue Center revealed they are currently treating the dolphin and monitoring its vitals closely.

“Its heart rate is 130 beats per minute, and it’s breathing 27 times per minute. We are doing everything we can to ensure its recovery.”