Icelandic man held in Phuket after snatching taxi driver’s bag

An Icelandic tourist was arrested in Phuket after allegedly snatching a female taxi driver’s bag during a ride in Patong, with police bringing him in for questioning the same evening.

The victim, 39 year old Phitchapa, filed a complaint with Patong Police Station at 7pm that evening. The taxi driver told investigators she had picked up a male European passenger from outside Patong Hospital at around 9.50am, with the destination being a hotel in Wichit subdistrict, Mueang district, Phuket.

According to her account, the passenger reached across and took her handbag from the front passenger seat during the ride. The bag reportedly contained a mobile phone, cash, and several important documents.

Phitchapa said she asked for the bag back, but the man refused. The driver said she pulled over and attempted to retrieve it, but the passenger reportedly resisted and tried to open the door to flee.

She sounded the horn to attract help from passers-by, and members of the public stepped in to assist. The man then returned the bag and all its contents and fled the scene on foot.

Patong police reviewed CCTV footage, and by 9pm that same evening, an investigation unit located and brought in 37 year old Johann, an Icelandic national, for questioning. Police noted an initial charge of snatching.

Investigators have scheduled formal charge notification for June 24, after which police intend to apply to the court for remand in custody in accordance with standard legal procedure.

A separate incident in Phuket saw a 30 year old Kazakh woman flee police on June 20 after blocking traffic on Thep Kasattri Road in Thalang district, before crashing a silver-bronze MG SUV into a van and a motorcycle. Both the Kazakh woman and a Thai motorcyclist were injured. Tha Chatchai police are continuing to investigate, but early media reports point to an emotional episode.