Kazakh woman blocks roads, crashes, flees after emotional episode in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 23, 2026, 10:56 AM
153 2 minutes read
Kazakh woman blocks roads, crashes, flees after emotional episode in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

A heartbroken Kazakh woman, who blocked traffic on a road in Phuket on Saturday, June 20, fled police and later crashed into a motorcycle and a van. The foreigner and the motorcyclist were injured in the incident.

Videos showing an SUV blocking traffic and driving in circles at an intersection on Thep Kasattri Road in Mai Khao subdistrict, Thalang district, circulated widely on Thai social media over the weekend.

Witnesses initially reported that the driver was a foreign woman who refused to cooperate with police before driving away from the scene.

Tha Chatchai Police Station Superintendent, Khundate Na Nongkhai, later confirmed the driver was a 30 year old Kazakh national identified as Jamila. She escaped from police on a silver-bronze MG SUV and later crashed it into a van and a motorcycle.

Kazakh driver causes chaos in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ ชื่อนี้ คิดตั้งนาน

Khundate said officers were called to a crash at Old Airport Intersection on Saturday evening, June 20. When police arrived, they found Jamila and a Thai motorcyclist injured at the scene. Both Jamila and the injured motorcyclist were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Further investigation revealed that Jamila was the same driver officers had been attempting to locate following the earlier traffic disruption.

According to Khundate, the Kazakh woman was also involved in a similar traffic disruption earlier on June 18. Jamila used a different vehicle, a Mazda sedan, to block entry and exit routes at a parking building inside Phuket International Airport.

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Airport officials reportedly approached her and asked her to move the vehicle to restore traffic flow. During discussions with officials, police said Jamila appeared to be under emotional stress following issues with her partner. She remained inside the vehicle for some time before officers successfully persuaded her to move.

Foreign woman crashes car into van and motorcycle in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

Police said Jamila was taken to Sakhu Police Station to rest after the incident. However, her condition did not improve, and she was later linked to further disruptive behaviour.

The case has generated significant discussion online. One Thai woman commented on a Phuket Hotnews Facebook post, claiming she had encountered this foreigner blocking roads on two separate occasions and almost crashed into her car.

The Thai woman called on local police and authorities to take stronger action against foreigners with disturbing behaviour. Other online users also urged authorities to take firm legal action to protect public safety.

Tha Chatchai Police Station has not yet announced what charges Jamila may face. Police said they are continuing to investigate the crash and earlier incidents before deciding on further legal action.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 23, 2026, 10:56 AM
153 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.