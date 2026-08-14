German tourist found dead at Freedom Beach in Phuket

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 14, 2026, 1:22 PM
1 minute read
German tourist found dead at Freedom Beach in Phuket | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Phuket Info Centre

The body of a 30 year old German tourist was found off Freedom Beach, Phuket, on August 11, a day after he went missing while swimming at the beach.

Jannik Juergen Knobel went missing at around 3.45pm on August 10 while swimming at Freedom Beach Recreation Forest. Staff from the recreation forest and other agencies launched a search that continued into the following day.

At around 3.10pm the following day, August 11, officials found the tourist’s body floating off the right side of Freedom Beach and brought it ashore.

Investigators from Karon Police Station were contacted to examine the scene and carry out the necessary procedures.

A German tourist was found dead at Freedom Beach Phuket a day after he went missing, renewing calls for lifeguards at the site.
Photo via Phuket Info Centre

The Royal Forest Department said officials had been instructed to coordinate with the German Embassy in Thailand to report the incident, arrange procedures concerning the deceased and notify his family.

Phuket Constituency 2 MP Chalermpong Saengdee visited the area while the search was underway. He said Freedom Beach had previously recorded several tourist drowning deaths, particularly during periods of strong waves and winds.

He called on relevant agencies to consider stationing lifeguards at Freedom Beach due to repeated incidents. Chalermpong said lifeguards could monitor conditions, advise visitors about safety and respond quickly when tourists require emergency assistance.

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A German tourist was found dead at Freedom Beach Phuket a day after he went missing, renewing calls for lifeguards at the site.
Photo via Phuket Info Centre

The proposal has raised questions over whether popular beaches with repeated drowning incidents should have dedicated lifeguards and better safety monitoring.

According to Phuket Info Centre, Phuket’s west coast can experience strong waves and rip currents during the monsoon season. Rip currents can quickly carry swimmers away from the shore.

However, investigators and relevant agencies have not established that a rip current directly caused the German tourist’s death. An official conclusion should await the results of their investigation.

Tourists are advised to check sea conditions, observe warning flags and signs, and follow instructions from officials.

A German tourist was found dead at Freedom Beach Phuket a day after he went missing, renewing calls for lifeguards at the site.
Photo via Phuket Info Centre

Similarly, a foreigner drowned in the sea off Kata Beach in Phuket while another foreigner was left in a critical condition. According to reports, no red flag was installed on the beach at the time, giving the impression that swimming conditions were safe.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 14, 2026, 1:22 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.