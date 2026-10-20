Phuket car crash injures 2 Thai women, German tourists, young children

Five people, including two German children, were injured after a car struck pedestrians and a mobile food vendor on a roadside in Phuket’s Karon area on October 19.

Officers from Karon Police Station were alerted to the collision at around 3.50pm outside Orchid Hotel and a massage shop on Luang Phor Chuan Road, Karon subdistrict.

Police found a white Toyota Corolla Cross on the roadside pavement. The vehicle was registered in Bangkok and driven by a 53 year old Thai woman identified as Suttisa, who was reportedly uninjured.

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A sidecar motorcycle used to sell deep-fried meatballs was also damaged. Its 33 year old Thai operator, identified as Prasit, sustained minor injuries.

The other injured people were pedestrians walking along the road. They included two Thai women aged 36 and 50, a 45 year old German woman and two German children aged seven and two.

All five injured victims were taken to Chalong Hospital for treatment. The report did not provide further updates on their conditions.

The driver told police she was unfamiliar with the road and had been following directions on a GPS application on her mobile phone. She said she looked away from the road to check the map as she reached the scene, causing the crash.

Suttisa said the car initially struck the mobile meatball vendor, with the impact resulting in injuries to the other victims.

Police have not announced the legal charges, if any, filed against the driver. The cause of the collision remains subject to investigation.

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