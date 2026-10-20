Phuket car crash injures 2 Thai women, German tourists, young children

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 20, 2026, 10:30 AM
1 minute read
Phuket car crash injures 2 Thai women, German tourists, young children
Photo via Facebook/ Khonloukhaw Charnpitak Easylife

Five people, including two German children, were injured after a car struck pedestrians and a mobile food vendor on a roadside in Phuket’s Karon area on October 19.

Officers from Karon Police Station were alerted to the collision at around 3.50pm outside Orchid Hotel and a massage shop on Luang Phor Chuan Road, Karon subdistrict.

Police found a white Toyota Corolla Cross on the roadside pavement. The vehicle was registered in Bangkok and driven by a 53 year old Thai woman identified as Suttisa, who was reportedly uninjured.

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Phuket car crash
Photo via Facebook/ Khonloukhaw Charnpitak Easylife

A sidecar motorcycle used to sell deep-fried meatballs was also damaged. Its 33 year old Thai operator, identified as Prasit, sustained minor injuries.

The other injured people were pedestrians walking along the road. They included two Thai women aged 36 and 50, a 45 year old German woman and two German children aged seven and two.

All five injured victims were taken to Chalong Hospital for treatment. The report did not provide further updates on their conditions.

Crash in Karon Phuket injured German tourists
Photo via Facebook/ Khonloukhaw Charnpitak Easylife

The driver told police she was unfamiliar with the road and had been following directions on a GPS application on her mobile phone. She said she looked away from the road to check the map as she reached the scene, causing the crash.

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Suttisa said the car initially struck the mobile meatball vendor, with the impact resulting in injuries to the other victims.

Police have not announced the legal charges, if any, filed against the driver. The cause of the collision remains subject to investigation.

Meatball vendor damaged in crash in Karon, Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Khonloukhaw Charnpitak Easylife

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 20, 2026, 10:30 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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