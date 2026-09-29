Frenchman reportedly shoots himself at Phuket shooting range

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 29, 2026, 10:59 AM
1 minute read
Frenchman reportedly shoots himself at Phuket shooting range
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข้อมูลภูเก็ต Phuket Info Center

A French national was critically injured in a shooting range incident in Kathu district, Phuket, yesterday, September 28, with police investigating the circumstances.

Officers from Kathu Police Station were alerted to the incident at around 2.30pm and rushed to the scene, where they found the injured man, identified as 28 year old William Gill.

Rescue workers provided first aid before transporting him to Vachira Phuket Hospital. He reportedly sustained a serious gunshot wound to the head.

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Shooting range officer Krit Chantrabhirom told police and KhaoSod that the Frenchman had purchased 10 bullets and was practising at the range as usual. He reportedly fired around four to five shots before the incident occurred.

Phuket shooting range suicide attempt
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข้อมูลภูเก็ต Phuket Info Center

According to witness accounts, the man then sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Police are investigating the incident and reviewing security camera footage from the shooting range to establish the circumstances.

The incident follows several other reported cases involving firearms at shooting ranges in Thailand.

In October 2024, a Thai man died at a shooting range in Chachoengsao province following reported debt problems. That same month, a Chinese national reportedly died by suicide at a shooting range in Pathum Thani province. The circumstances surrounding the second case were not publicly disclosed.

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Frenchman shoots himself in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข้อมูลภูเก็ต Phuket Info Center

In December 2024, a Phuket van driver reportedly died after shooting himself at a shooting range in Sakhu district. The incident was said to have occurred in front of a staff member and was captured by CCTV cameras.

More recently, in March 2026, a Chinese tourist was injured in a separate incident at a shooting range in Kathu, Phuket. The tourist reportedly suffered a facial injury after a firearm discharged while a staff member was checking a personal gun.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 29, 2026, 10:59 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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