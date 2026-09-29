Frenchman reportedly shoots himself at Phuket shooting range

A French national was critically injured in a shooting range incident in Kathu district, Phuket, yesterday, September 28, with police investigating the circumstances.

Officers from Kathu Police Station were alerted to the incident at around 2.30pm and rushed to the scene, where they found the injured man, identified as 28 year old William Gill.

Rescue workers provided first aid before transporting him to Vachira Phuket Hospital. He reportedly sustained a serious gunshot wound to the head.

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Shooting range officer Krit Chantrabhirom told police and KhaoSod that the Frenchman had purchased 10 bullets and was practising at the range as usual. He reportedly fired around four to five shots before the incident occurred.

According to witness accounts, the man then sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Police are investigating the incident and reviewing security camera footage from the shooting range to establish the circumstances.

The incident follows several other reported cases involving firearms at shooting ranges in Thailand.

In October 2024, a Thai man died at a shooting range in Chachoengsao province following reported debt problems. That same month, a Chinese national reportedly died by suicide at a shooting range in Pathum Thani province. The circumstances surrounding the second case were not publicly disclosed.

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In December 2024, a Phuket van driver reportedly died after shooting himself at a shooting range in Sakhu district. The incident was said to have occurred in front of a staff member and was captured by CCTV cameras.

More recently, in March 2026, a Chinese tourist was injured in a separate incident at a shooting range in Kathu, Phuket. The tourist reportedly suffered a facial injury after a firearm discharged while a staff member was checking a personal gun.

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