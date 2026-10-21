French suspect wanted in Belgian drug case detained in Phuket

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 21, 2026, 5:12 PM
1 minute read
French suspect wanted in Belgian drug case detained in Phuket
Photo via Facebook: Phuket Times

Phuket immigration officers detained a 40 year old French man wanted by Belgium under an Interpol Red Notice for alleged drug trafficking after tracing him to Patong yesterday, October 20.

The man was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice relating to the alleged illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. Thai immigration officials subsequently revoked his permission to remain in Thailand.

Phuket Immigration received an Interpol alert identifying the French national, referred to by the pseudonym Brahim, as wanted by Belgium and believed to be living in Thailand.

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Investigators then worked with Satun Immigration to trace him to Patong, Phuket.

Phuket immigration detains a French suspect wanted in a Belgian drug case after tracing him to Patong and confirming an Interpol Red Notice.
Photo via Facebook: Phuket Times

Officers went to the accommodation and spotted a man matching his description standing outside a room. They identified themselves as immigration officers and questioned him.

The man confirmed his identity and was taken to the Phuket Immigration investigation office for further checks.

Officers examined his details in the Immigration Bureau’s database and compared his documents with the information supplied by Interpol. The checks confirmed that he was the person sought by Belgium.

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Immigration Division 6 revoked his permission to stay in Thailand under Section 12(7) of the Immigration Act 1979, which covers foreigners considered a threat to public safety or national security.

Phuket immigration detains a French suspect wanted in a Belgian drug case after tracing him to Patong and confirming an Interpol Red Notice.
Photo via Facebook: Phuket Times

Officers informed Brahim of the decision and his legal rights before taking him into custody for further proceedings.

Immigration Division 6 said it would step up efforts to locate foreign nationals wanted under Interpol notices or suspected of overstaying in Thailand.

Police urged anyone with information about foreign nationals suspected of breaking Thai law to contact the Immigration Bureau hotline on 1178.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 21, 2026, 5:12 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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