French suspect wanted in Belgian drug case detained in Phuket

Phuket immigration officers detained a 40 year old French man wanted by Belgium under an Interpol Red Notice for alleged drug trafficking after tracing him to Patong yesterday, October 20.

The man was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice relating to the alleged illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. Thai immigration officials subsequently revoked his permission to remain in Thailand.

Phuket Immigration received an Interpol alert identifying the French national, referred to by the pseudonym Brahim, as wanted by Belgium and believed to be living in Thailand.

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Investigators then worked with Satun Immigration to trace him to Patong, Phuket.

Officers went to the accommodation and spotted a man matching his description standing outside a room. They identified themselves as immigration officers and questioned him.

The man confirmed his identity and was taken to the Phuket Immigration investigation office for further checks.

Officers examined his details in the Immigration Bureau’s database and compared his documents with the information supplied by Interpol. The checks confirmed that he was the person sought by Belgium.

Immigration Division 6 revoked his permission to stay in Thailand under Section 12(7) of the Immigration Act 1979, which covers foreigners considered a threat to public safety or national security.

Officers informed Brahim of the decision and his legal rights before taking him into custody for further proceedings.

Immigration Division 6 said it would step up efforts to locate foreign nationals wanted under Interpol notices or suspected of overstaying in Thailand.

Police urged anyone with information about foreign nationals suspected of breaking Thai law to contact the Immigration Bureau hotline on 1178.

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