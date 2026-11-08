Four arrested over alleged 20-million-baht Freedom Beach land fraud in Phuket

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 8, 2026, 2:00 PM
1 minute read
Four arrested over alleged 20-million-baht Freedom Beach land fraud in Phuket
Photo courtesy of Thairath

Police have arrested a Phuket man known as Sia Lek and three family members over the alleged sale of protected forest land behind Freedom Beach, where buyers lost more than 20 million baht. All four denied the charges, and forestry officers planned to start demolishing structures at the beach this morning, November 8.

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau’s Crime Suppression Division arrested the four outside a house in Kathu district at about 8.15am yesterday, November 7. Sia Lek, whose full name is Parinthon Rueangrattanawanich, faces charges of jointly defrauding the public and entering false data into a computer system, while his wife, his daughter and his son-in-law each face the fraud charge.

Police allege the group took over land in the Khao Nak Kerd National Forest Reserve and sold it to Thai and foreign buyers as land with title documents, and that the possession document Sia Lek relied on refers to a different location. When buyers asked for refunds, the group allegedly posted photographs of guns online and fired shots at night, and officers seized the firearm shown in the posts.

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Four arrested over alleged 20-million-baht Freedom Beach land fraud in Phuket
Photo courtesy of Thairath

Sia Lek nodded when reporters asked whether he rejected the accusations and said nothing more. Victims, including foreigners, asked the government to protect them from the suspect’s guns and asked whether the state would pay compensation, since many had lost almost everything.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin flew to Phuket on the orders of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and said the investigation took nearly six months because it required boundary checks. About 200 officers from the Royal Forest Department and the Department of National Parks planned to use backhoes to remove more than 20 structures this morning, and the ministry put the damage to the forest reserve at more than 3 billion baht.

The arrests follow Anutin’s visit to the beach on May 13, when he condemned Phuket officials he suspected of helping the encroachment. Sia Lek then surrendered at Karon Police Station on separate forest encroachment charges, which he denied.

Four arrested over alleged 20-million-baht Freedom Beach land fraud in Phuket
Photo courtesy of Thairath

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 8, 2026, 2:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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