Foreigner’s cold sandwich complaint and racism accusation leads to online debate

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 11, 2026, 6:02 PM
2 minutes read
Foreigner’s cold sandwich complaint and racism accusation leads to online debate
Photo via TikTok/ @davidkast93

A foreign man accused a convenience store employee in Phuket of racism after receiving a cold sandwich, prompting debate among Thai and international TikTok users.

The TikTok user, who posts under the account @davidkast93, shared the video on November 10, describing it as “The racism in Thailand”. In the caption, he said it was only his fourth day in the country.

In the video, the man said racism was the only thing he disliked about Thailand before showing a half-eaten sandwich that he claimed had not been heated properly.

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He accused a female employee of ignoring him because she disliked him. The footage then showed him returning to the convenience store to complain about the food.

Cold sandwich and racism complaint
Photo via TikTok/ @davidkast93

The employee, who was alone at the counter in the footage, reheated the sandwich. The man complained that she did not offer him a replacement and did not speak to him about the issue.

He ended the video by saying he had enjoyed his time in Thailand and did not believe all Thai people were racist.

The video attracted comments from Thai and international TikTok users. Some foreign users who had visited or lived in Thailand said they had not experienced racism in the country.

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Several Thai users suggested that the employee might have struggled to understand English and recommended using a translation application to communicate with local staff. Others speculated that she might have been tired because the incident reportedly took place at around 5am.

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Foreigner accuses 7-Eleven staff of racism
Photo via TikTok/ @davidkast93

Some commenters also said they had received sandwiches that were either cold or overheated at convenience stores, arguing that the incident could have been a service mistake rather than discrimination. Others noted that convenience store employees did not always smile or engage in conversation with customers.

The video comes amid separate allegations of racist abuse in Thai football involving the South Korean head coach and a Madagascan player from Kanchanaburi Power.

Following a match in Pattaya, a spectator reportedly shouted “Kimchi” at the South Korean coach and called the Madagascan striker a monkey. Several news agencies reported that the person responsible was a foreign supporter of Pattaya United, although this has not been confirmed.

The Football Association of Thailand is reportedly overseeing an investigation into the football incident.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 11, 2026, 6:02 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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