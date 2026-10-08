Foreigner in Phuket offers 30,000 baht reward for his missing orange cat

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 8, 2026, 1:23 PM
1 minute read
Foreigner in Phuket offers 30,000 baht reward for his missing orange cat
Photo via I Found Pet

A foreign man in Phuket is offering a 30,000-baht reward for information leading to the return of his missing orange cat, Mars, which disappeared from a hotel near Bang Wad Reservoir in Kathu district.

The unnamed owner contacted the Phuket Times Facebook page and asked the administrator to share a missing-pet notice for Mars. According to the owner, the cat disappeared from the hotel on September 7.

Phuket Times shared photographs of Mars and asked anyone who had seen the cat to contact the page or the owner directly.

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The owner said he found Mars on December 9 last year when the cat was seriously injured. He adopted the cat after it received treatment and has cared for Mars since then.

Orange cat missing in Phuket
Photo via I Found Pet

Mars has light orange and white fur. The owner said the cat also has scars around his neck where hair does not grow.

The cat was wearing a collar fitted with an AirTag when he disappeared. However, the owner said he was unsure whether the tracking device was still working.

The owner is offering 30,000 baht to anyone who can help reunite him with Mars. He said he was concerned about the cat’s health and hoped to find him as soon as possible.

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Orange cat named Mars missing in Khatu, Phuket
Photo via I Found Pet

A Thai man commented on the Phuket Times post, saying he had seen a similar-looking cat outside a supermarket in Kathu and had given it food. However, he was unsure whether the cat was Mars.

The owner responded to the comment and asked the man for more information about the sighting.

It remains unconfirmed whether Mars has been found or reunited with his owner. Anyone who has information about Mars can contact his owner via call or WhatsApp at 096-819-5511.

Foreigner searches for missing cat
Photo via I Found Pet

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 8, 2026, 1:23 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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