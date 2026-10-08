Foreigner in Phuket offers 30,000 baht reward for his missing orange cat

A foreign man in Phuket is offering a 30,000-baht reward for information leading to the return of his missing orange cat, Mars, which disappeared from a hotel near Bang Wad Reservoir in Kathu district.

The unnamed owner contacted the Phuket Times Facebook page and asked the administrator to share a missing-pet notice for Mars. According to the owner, the cat disappeared from the hotel on September 7.

Phuket Times shared photographs of Mars and asked anyone who had seen the cat to contact the page or the owner directly.

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The owner said he found Mars on December 9 last year when the cat was seriously injured. He adopted the cat after it received treatment and has cared for Mars since then.

Mars has light orange and white fur. The owner said the cat also has scars around his neck where hair does not grow.

The cat was wearing a collar fitted with an AirTag when he disappeared. However, the owner said he was unsure whether the tracking device was still working.

The owner is offering 30,000 baht to anyone who can help reunite him with Mars. He said he was concerned about the cat’s health and hoped to find him as soon as possible.

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A Thai man commented on the Phuket Times post, saying he had seen a similar-looking cat outside a supermarket in Kathu and had given it food. However, he was unsure whether the cat was Mars.

The owner responded to the comment and asked the man for more information about the sighting.

It remains unconfirmed whether Mars has been found or reunited with his owner. Anyone who has information about Mars can contact his owner via call or WhatsApp at 096-819-5511.

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