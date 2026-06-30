Motorcycle crash on Phuket road leaves foreigner and Thai woman critically injured

A foreign motorcyclist raised safety concerns in Phuket after crashing his motorcycle into a female Thai rider on a road in Patong area on Sunday, June. Both riders are reportedly in a critical condition.

The crash occurred on Sai Kor Road, the two-way road without a central divider in the Patong area of Phuket. Video footage showed a Thai woman riding a white motorcycle while a foreign motorcyclist was travelling in the opposite direction on a black big bike.

The footage indicated that the foreign rider veered out of his lane and collided with the Thai rider. The impact caused both motorcycles to crash onto the road. The driver of the white sedan and other riders, stopped to assist those involved.

Based on the footage, the foreign rider may have lost control of the motorcycle before crossing into the opposite lane, although the exact cause has not been officially confirmed.

Both injured riders were transported to Patong Hospital and were reported to be in critical condition. No further updates on their medical status have been released by Thai media.

This motorcycle accident prompted renewed concern among locals regarding road safety, particularly involving rented motorcycles. Residents called on relevant authorities to introduce stricter controls on motorcycle rentals.

Some online users urged rental operators to more carefully assess customers before allowing them to hire vehicles. They also called for greater consideration of public safety and potential damage to life and property from the vehicle rental businesses in the province.

The incident follows a recent case involving a British national who was criticised after driving an SUV under the influence of alcohol and crashing into traffic barriers at Chalong Intersection last week.

Residents have called on police and relevant government agencies to enforce stricter penalties against dangerous driving behaviour, particularly among foreign motorists, to improve road safety across the province.