Motorcycle crash on Phuket road leaves foreigner and Thai woman critically injured

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 30, 2026, 10:45 AM
263 1 minute read
Motorcycle crash on Phuket road leaves foreigner and Thai woman critically injured | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ อภิชาติ พันธ์ฉลาด

A foreign motorcyclist raised safety concerns in Phuket after crashing his motorcycle into a female Thai rider on a road in Patong area on Sunday, June. Both riders are reportedly in a critical condition.

The crash occurred on Sai Kor Road, the two-way road without a central divider in the Patong area of Phuket. Video footage showed a Thai woman riding a white motorcycle while a foreign motorcyclist was travelling in the opposite direction on a black big bike.

The footage indicated that the foreign rider veered out of his lane and collided with the Thai rider. The impact caused both motorcycles to crash onto the road. The driver of the white sedan and other riders, stopped to assist those involved.

Foreign motorcyclist crashes into Thai woman on Phuket road
Photo via Facebook/ อภิชาติ พันธ์ฉลาด

Based on the footage, the foreign rider may have lost control of the motorcycle before crossing into the opposite lane, although the exact cause has not been officially confirmed.

Both injured riders were transported to Patong Hospital and were reported to be in critical condition. No further updates on their medical status have been released by Thai media.

This motorcycle accident prompted renewed concern among locals regarding road safety, particularly involving rented motorcycles. Residents called on relevant authorities to introduce stricter controls on motorcycle rentals.

Foreign and Thai riders seriously injured in Phuket motorcycle crash
Photo via Facebook/ อภิชาติ พันธ์ฉลาด

Some online users urged rental operators to more carefully assess customers before allowing them to hire vehicles. They also called for greater consideration of public safety and potential damage to life and property from the vehicle rental businesses in the province.

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The incident follows a recent case involving a British national who was criticised after driving an SUV under the influence of alcohol and crashing into traffic barriers at Chalong Intersection last week.

Residents have called on police and relevant government agencies to enforce stricter penalties against dangerous driving behaviour, particularly among foreign motorists, to improve road safety across the province.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 30, 2026, 10:45 AM
263 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.