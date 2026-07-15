Australian man flees after assaulting another foreigner in Phuket

An Australian man allegedly assaulted another foreigner following a motorcycle collision and compensation dispute in Phuket yesterday, July 14.

The incident was reported by the Phuket Times Facebook page, which published photographs of the aftermath and the injured man. The report said the altercation took place in the Rawai area, although the exact time of the incident was not disclosed.

According to Phuket Times, the Australian rider collided with another foreign motorcyclist before the two stopped to discuss responsibility for the crash.

Unable to resolve the dispute at the roadside, both men reportedly travelled to a motorcycle rental shop where one of them rented a vehicle in an attempt to settle the matter.

The report said negotiations broke down after the Australian man allegedly refused to compensate the other rider, leading to another argument at the shop.

According to Phuket Times, the dispute escalated when the Australian allegedly punched the other man several times after the victim turned away. The suspect then reportedly fled the scene on his motorcycle. Employees at the rental shop attempted to chase the rider but were unable to catch him.

Photographs shared by the Facebook page showed the injured foreign man with bloodied facial injuries.

It was not immediately clear whether the injured man had filed a complaint with police, and authorities have not released an official statement on the incident.

In a separate road dispute reported in Phuket in February, a Swedish man assaulted an Australian man after sounding his horn to warn the Australian and his Thai partner as they crossed a road.

The Swedish man allegedly slapped the Australian once, causing him to fall and sustain fatal injuries.

In another case reported in December last year, a Thai motorcyclist alleged he was assaulted by a foreign rider after a collision in Phuket.

The victim claimed the foreigner repeatedly punched him after the crash. No further updates on that investigation have been announced.