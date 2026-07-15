Australian man flees after assaulting another foreigner in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 15, 2026, 11:49 AM
1 minute read
Australian man flees after assaulting another foreigner in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

An Australian man allegedly assaulted another foreigner following a motorcycle collision and compensation dispute in Phuket yesterday, July 14.

The incident was reported by the Phuket Times Facebook page, which published photographs of the aftermath and the injured man. The report said the altercation took place in the Rawai area, although the exact time of the incident was not disclosed.

According to Phuket Times, the Australian rider collided with another foreign motorcyclist before the two stopped to discuss responsibility for the crash.

Unable to resolve the dispute at the roadside, both men reportedly travelled to a motorcycle rental shop where one of them rented a vehicle in an attempt to settle the matter.

Foreigner injured after road dispute in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The report said negotiations broke down after the Australian man allegedly refused to compensate the other rider, leading to another argument at the shop.

According to Phuket Times, the dispute escalated when the Australian allegedly punched the other man several times after the victim turned away. The suspect then reportedly fled the scene on his motorcycle. Employees at the rental shop attempted to chase the rider but were unable to catch him.

Photographs shared by the Facebook page showed the injured foreign man with bloodied facial injuries.

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It was not immediately clear whether the injured man had filed a complaint with police, and authorities have not released an official statement on the incident.

Australian man escapes after assaulting another foreigner
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

In a separate road dispute reported in Phuket in February, a Swedish man assaulted an Australian man after sounding his horn to warn the Australian and his Thai partner as they crossed a road.

The Swedish man allegedly slapped the Australian once, causing him to fall and sustain fatal injuries.

In another case reported in December last year, a Thai motorcyclist alleged he was assaulted by a foreign rider after a collision in Phuket.

The victim claimed the foreigner repeatedly punched him after the crash. No further updates on that investigation have been announced.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 15, 2026, 11:49 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.