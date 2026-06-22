Foreign driver flees after stopping SUV in Phuket intersection

Police are searching for a foreign woman due to dangerous driving after she circled roads repeatedly and stopped her vehicle in the middle of Phuket intersections.

The incident gained attention after a Thai motorist shared video footage on Facebook yesterday, June 21, in the group Khap Rot Baep Nee Tong Prachan Phuket (ขับรถแบบนี้ต้องประจาน ภูเก็ต), which translates as Drivers like this deserve to be exposed. The post included a caption stating…

“A Kazakh woman parked her car in the middle of the road for over 20 minutes. Police came for a talk but she sped away from the scene.”

In the video, a grey SUV was seen stationary in the middle lane of the road blocking the traffic while a police officer attempted to communicate with the driver. The officer was seen using a translation application on a mobile phone to speak with the foreign woman. Police have not confirmed the woman’s nationality.

KhaoSod reported that the incident took place at Phuket Yacht Haven Intersection on Thep Kasattri Road in Mai Khao subdistrict, Thalang district, at around 7.10pm.

The Thai motorist who recorded the video later told media that he was driving home and preparing to make a U-turn when he noticed the SUV stopped in the middle of the road.

Concerned by the situation, he parked nearby and approached the vehicle. According to the motorist, he found a foreign woman sitting in the driver’s seat using her mobile phone.

He said she appeared unresponsive and showed little reaction when he attempted to check on her condition. He then reported the incident to Tha Chatchai Police Station.

Police arrived and attempted to obtain the foreigner’s personal details and determine why she had stopped in the middle of the road.

According to reports, the woman communicated with officers by typing messages on a mobile phone and refused to leave the vehicle. Unexpectedly, she drove away from the scene during the interaction.

Several social media users later commented that they had seen the same vehicle earlier on the same day. The SUV was allegedly seen driving in circles near Ban Mud Dok Khao Intersection on the same road at around 5.20pm.

Police said they are working to identify and locate the driver for questioning and possible legal action. No further updates regarding her identity or possible arrest have been released.