Foreign woman relieves herself at Phuket beachwear shop doorway

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 17, 2026, 5:04 PM
1 minute read
Foreign woman relieves herself at Phuket beachwear shop doorway | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

CCTV camera at a market in Phuket captured a foreign woman urinating in a beachwear shop before walking away.

The footage was posted on Phuket Times’ Facebook page on Saturday, August 15. The incident occurred in the Karon area, although the news agency did not specify the exact date and time.

The video showed a foreign woman wearing white shorts and a tank top walking into the store. She stopped at the entrance, pulled down her shorts, urinated, then walked away.

Shortly before the video ends, an elderly woman who looked after the store was seen walking slowly to check on the incident.

Foreign woman urinates outside beachwear shop in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The foreign woman in the video has not been identified publicly, and the outlet did not report whether the shop owner had reported it to the police.

The Thaiger has reported similar cases in tourist areas in Thailand. In December last year, a foreign woman was filmed urinating outside a restaurant on Koh Tao.

In February of last year, the Phuket Times published images of two foreign men urinating at the side of a public road.

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Public urination in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The owner of a restaurant in Phuket previously complained that a foreign woman had defecated outside his establishment and that she was not the first.

The restaurant owner and several Thai netizens highlighted the shortage of public toilets as a contributing factor to the issue, urging officials to consider providing more public facilities for tourists.

According to Thai law, public urination and defecation are considered offences under public cleanliness and public nuisance rules. Fines are typically small, usually amounting to a few thousand baht, and it is usually municipal officers rather than the police who deal with them.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 17, 2026, 5:04 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.