Foreign woman relieves herself at Phuket beachwear shop doorway
CCTV camera at a market in Phuket captured a foreign woman urinating in a beachwear shop before walking away.
The footage was posted on Phuket Times’ Facebook page on Saturday, August 15. The incident occurred in the Karon area, although the news agency did not specify the exact date and time.
The video showed a foreign woman wearing white shorts and a tank top walking into the store. She stopped at the entrance, pulled down her shorts, urinated, then walked away.
Shortly before the video ends, an elderly woman who looked after the store was seen walking slowly to check on the incident.
The foreign woman in the video has not been identified publicly, and the outlet did not report whether the shop owner had reported it to the police.
The Thaiger has reported similar cases in tourist areas in Thailand. In December last year, a foreign woman was filmed urinating outside a restaurant on Koh Tao.
In February of last year, the Phuket Times published images of two foreign men urinating at the side of a public road.
The owner of a restaurant in Phuket previously complained that a foreign woman had defecated outside his establishment and that she was not the first.
The restaurant owner and several Thai netizens highlighted the shortage of public toilets as a contributing factor to the issue, urging officials to consider providing more public facilities for tourists.
According to Thai law, public urination and defecation are considered offences under public cleanliness and public nuisance rules. Fines are typically small, usually amounting to a few thousand baht, and it is usually municipal officers rather than the police who deal with them.
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- Foreign woman slammed for urinating outside Koh Tao restaurant
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