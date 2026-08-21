Tourist rescued after ignoring red flags at Phuket beach

Lifeguards rescued a foreign tourist from rough seas at Patong Beach in Phuket yesterday, August 20, after he reportedly ignored red flags and warnings not to enter the water, telling lifeguards that he was a strong swimmer.

The tourist entered the sea despite strong waves and repeated warnings from lifeguards. He was later swept away by waves and currents and was unable to make his way back to shore.

Lifeguards responded using a jet ski and a yellow rescue board, reaching the tourist and bringing him safely back to the beach.

Thanpisit Saengrat, a lifeguard stationed near Patong Beach’s Bangla area, said tourists ignore red-flag warnings almost every day. Lifeguards had already dealt with two such incidents that day alone.

He said some tourists even questioned why they could not swim despite the red flags and repeated warnings from lifeguards.

“Some people only want to swim and ignore the warnings. Sometimes we also find intoxicated tourists going into the water, which increases the risk even further.”

Amarin TV reported that Patong Beach stretches for about 3 kilometres and has around 10 lifeguard stations, each staffed by approximately three to four people.

Thanpisit said two drowning incidents had occurred in Bangla alone over the past month, while another team of lifeguards continues to monitor the beach at night.

He said that in serious incidents, lifeguards use jet skis and rescue equipment to reach swimmers in difficulty, bring them ashore and provide CPR when necessary.

“Don’t think being a strong swimmer means you’ll survive.”

Thanpisit warned that rip currents can quickly carry people away from shore, putting even capable swimmers in danger. He urged visitors to treat red flags as a warning not to enter the water, regardless of their swimming ability.

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