Tourist rescued after ignoring red flags at Phuket beach

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 21, 2026, 3:26 PM
1 minute read
Tourist rescued after ignoring red flags at Phuket beach | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

Lifeguards rescued a foreign tourist from rough seas at Patong Beach in Phuket yesterday, August 20, after he reportedly ignored red flags and warnings not to enter the water, telling lifeguards that he was a strong swimmer.

The tourist entered the sea despite strong waves and repeated warnings from lifeguards. He was later swept away by waves and currents and was unable to make his way back to shore.

Lifeguards responded using a jet ski and a yellow rescue board, reaching the tourist and bringing him safely back to the beach.

A foreign tourist was rescued at a beach in Phuket after ignoring red flags and entering rough seas despite warnings from lifeguards.
Photo via Amarin TV

Thanpisit Saengrat, a lifeguard stationed near Patong Beach’s Bangla area, said tourists ignore red-flag warnings almost every day. Lifeguards had already dealt with two such incidents that day alone.

He said some tourists even questioned why they could not swim despite the red flags and repeated warnings from lifeguards.

“Some people only want to swim and ignore the warnings. Sometimes we also find intoxicated tourists going into the water, which increases the risk even further.”

A foreign tourist was rescued at a beach in Phuket after ignoring red flags and entering rough seas despite warnings from lifeguards.
Photo via Amarin TV

Amarin TV reported that Patong Beach stretches for about 3 kilometres and has around 10 lifeguard stations, each staffed by approximately three to four people.

Related Articles

Thanpisit said two drowning incidents had occurred in Bangla alone over the past month, while another team of lifeguards continues to monitor the beach at night.

He said that in serious incidents, lifeguards use jet skis and rescue equipment to reach swimmers in difficulty, bring them ashore and provide CPR when necessary.

A foreign tourist was rescued at a beach in Phuket after ignoring red flags and entering rough seas despite warnings from lifeguards.
Photo via Amarin TV

“Don’t think being a strong swimmer means you’ll survive.”

Thanpisit warned that rip currents can quickly carry people away from shore, putting even capable swimmers in danger. He urged visitors to treat red flags as a warning not to enter the water, regardless of their swimming ability.

Related news

Latest Thailand News
Elderly Thai man appeals for help after bank, police fail to explain missing money | Thaiger Bangkok News

Elderly Thai man appeals for help after bank, police fail to explain missing money

9 minutes ago
YouTube-trained &#8216;dentist&#8217; among five arrested in medical crackdown near Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

YouTube-trained ‘dentist’ among five arrested in medical crackdown near Bangkok

14 minutes ago
M6 Motorway to Bangkok goes free every weekend from August 21 | Thaiger Bangkok News

M6 Motorway to Bangkok goes free every weekend from August 21

1 hour ago
Tourist rescued after ignoring red flags at Phuket beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Tourist rescued after ignoring red flags at Phuket beach

1 hour ago
Fujii Kaze&#8217;s Bangkok show cancelled due to &#8216;unforeseen circumstances&#8217; | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fujii Kaze’s Bangkok show cancelled due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

1 hour ago
Thailand blocks Starlink&#8217;s bid for full foreign ownership | Thaiger Business News

Thailand blocks Starlink’s bid for full foreign ownership

2 hours ago
Rider unharmed after throttle fault sends his motorcycle into Phuket sea | Thaiger Phuket News

Rider unharmed after throttle fault sends his motorcycle into Phuket sea

2 hours ago
Rising 15 years old muay Thai fighter dies of lung cancer | Thaiger Bangkok News

Rising 15 years old muay Thai fighter dies of lung cancer

2 hours ago
British, Spanish diving instructors caught working illegally on Koh Tao | Thaiger Thailand News

British, Spanish diving instructors caught working illegally on Koh Tao

2 hours ago
Israeli couple says Thai laywer to blame after nominee network arrest | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Israeli couple says Thai laywer to blame after nominee network arrest

3 hours ago
GISTDA warns of high flood risk in Sukhothai, Phitsanulok | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

GISTDA warns of high flood risk in Sukhothai, Phitsanulok

3 hours ago
Khon Kaen school goes online after mass shooting threat | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen school goes online after mass shooting threat

3 hours ago
Only 2 women held during late-night prostitution investigation in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Only 2 women held during late-night prostitution investigation in Pathum Thani

5 hours ago
Japan&#8217;s automakers told their base in Thailand is safe | Thaiger Thailand News

Japan’s automakers told their base in Thailand is safe

5 hours ago
Myanmar workers flee through fields, water during Ayutthaya raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Myanmar workers flee through fields, water during Ayutthaya raid

6 hours ago
American father reunited with son after nearly 2 years of searching | Thaiger Bangkok News

American father reunited with son after nearly 2 years of searching

6 hours ago
Silpa-archa Family Donates 92 Rai of Land for New Suphan Buri Hospital | Thaiger Bangkok News

Silpa-archa Family Donates 92 Rai of Land for New Suphan Buri Hospital

6 hours ago
University student suffers facial injuries after knife attack by classmate | Thaiger Bangkok News

University student suffers facial injuries after knife attack by classmate

7 hours ago
China&#8217;s housing crash architect gets life in prison | Thaiger China News

China’s housing crash architect gets life in prison

7 hours ago
Israeli fined, sentenced over death threats against Koh Samui zoo owners | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli fined, sentenced over death threats against Koh Samui zoo owners

7 hours ago
Thailand Weather Warning: Heavy Rain to Hit North and Northeast Through August 21 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand Weather Warning: Heavy Rain to Hit North and Northeast Through August 21

8 hours ago
Elderly woman in Phuket arrested for running gambling fraud scheme | Thaiger Phuket News

Elderly woman in Phuket arrested for running gambling fraud scheme

23 hours ago
Rangsiman Rome on Phuket MP nominee allegations: no shielding | Thaiger Politics News

Rangsiman Rome on Phuket MP nominee allegations: no shielding

23 hours ago
Government challenges MP over TH-AI Passport IO allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Government challenges MP over TH-AI Passport IO allegations

23 hours ago
Thai woman finds missing perfume bottle after Vietnam-Bangkok flight | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai woman finds missing perfume bottle after Vietnam-Bangkok flight

23 hours ago
Phuket News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 21, 2026, 3:26 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.