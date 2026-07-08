Foreign family assaults Phuket man after jet ski compensation row

A foreign man reportedly refused to pay compensation after a jet ski crash and physically assaulted a jet ski operator in Phuket yesterday, July 8.

The jet ski operator on Patong Beach, Nattawut Date-iam, reported the incident to Patong Police Station, claiming he sustained serious injuries during the alleged assault. He also submitted video footage, photographs and other evidence identifying the foreign suspect to police and local media.

According to Nattawut, the foreign man, his wife and their child rented two jet skis from his stall on Patong Beach. The two jet skis reportedly crashed during the rental period, resulting in damage to both vehicles.

Nattawut said he asked the family to compensate him for the damage, but they refused. He alleged that the family then split up to leave the area, with the woman taking an app-based taxi while the man ran towards Bangla Road.

The operator said he followed the foreigner and again requested compensation. Footage shared with local media showed the confrontation between the pair.

According to Nattawut, the foreigner refused to accept responsibility before lifting him and throwing him to the ground. He further alleged that the foreign man repeatedly punched him in the face before fleeing towards Jungceylon shopping centre.

KhaoSod reported that Nattawut suffered bruising across his body, facial swelling and a fractured cheekbone. He told reporters that he did not retaliate because he wanted the matter to be handled through legal proceedings.

Patong Police Station Superintendent Kornkrit Khankrue said officers are reviewing CCTV footage and collecting evidence to identify and locate the suspect. He added that police would ensure a fair investigation for all parties.

Nattawut called on police to take firm legal action against foreign offenders found to have broken the law, saying consistent enforcement would help restore confidence among tourism operators and workers in Phuket.