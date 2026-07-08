Foreign family assaults Phuket man after jet ski compensation row

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 8, 2026, 3:46 PM
130 1 minute read
Foreign family assaults Phuket man after jet ski compensation row
Photo via Facebook/ แฉยับ ภูเก็ต

A foreign man reportedly refused to pay compensation after a jet ski crash and physically assaulted a jet ski operator in Phuket yesterday, July 8.

The jet ski operator on Patong Beach, Nattawut Date-iam, reported the incident to Patong Police Station, claiming he sustained serious injuries during the alleged assault. He also submitted video footage, photographs and other evidence identifying the foreign suspect to police and local media.

According to Nattawut, the foreign man, his wife and their child rented two jet skis from his stall on Patong Beach. The two jet skis reportedly crashed during the rental period, resulting in damage to both vehicles.

Jet ski compensation dispute leads to physical assault in Phuket
Photo via Amarin TV

Nattawut said he asked the family to compensate him for the damage, but they refused. He alleged that the family then split up to leave the area, with the woman taking an app-based taxi while the man ran towards Bangla Road.

The operator said he followed the foreigner and again requested compensation. Footage shared with local media showed the confrontation between the pair.

According to Nattawut, the foreigner refused to accept responsibility before lifting him and throwing him to the ground. He further alleged that the foreign man repeatedly punched him in the face before fleeing towards Jungceylon shopping centre.

Jet ski operator assaulted by foreign man
Photo via Facebook/ แฉยับ ภูเก็ต

KhaoSod reported that Nattawut suffered bruising across his body, facial swelling and a fractured cheekbone. He told reporters that he did not retaliate because he wanted the matter to be handled through legal proceedings.

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Patong Police Station Superintendent Kornkrit Khankrue said officers are reviewing CCTV footage and collecting evidence to identify and locate the suspect. He added that police would ensure a fair investigation for all parties.

Nattawut called on police to take firm legal action against foreign offenders found to have broken the law, saying consistent enforcement would help restore confidence among tourism operators and workers in Phuket.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 8, 2026, 3:46 PM
130 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.