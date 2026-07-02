Foreigner attacks Phuket tuk tuk driver after fare dispute

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 2, 2026, 9:44 AM
198 1 minute read
Foreigner attacks Phuket tuk tuk driver after fare dispute | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A foreign man refused to pay a 300 baht tuk tuk fare in Phuket and attacked the Thai driver earlier today, July 2, leaving the victim requiring ten stitches for a wound to the mouth.

The incident reportedly took place at around 5am and was captured on video by a witness. The footage was later shared on the Phuket Times Facebook page.

The video shows a tuk tuk driver wearing a black T-shirt confronting a foreign man dressed in a white shirt. The driver was recording the encounter on his phone when the man allegedly knocked the device away and punched him in the face. The driver was seen falling backwards onto the ground following the strike.

According to Phuket Times, the tuk tuk driver had picked up the man and two foreign women from Bangla Road. The group requested transport to Soi Na Nai, with the fare agreed at 300 baht.

Phuket tuk tuk driver attacked by foreigner
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A fare dispute began upon arrival, where, according to the reports, no payment had been made when the foreign man left the scene to collect a pickup truck before returning to collect the two women.

The tuk tuk driver approached the group again to request payment. An argument then broke out between the driver and the foreign man before the confrontation turned physical.

The driver, whose name has not been disclosed, told Phuket Times he suffered a mouth injury that required 10 stitches.

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Foreign man evades tuk tuk fare and attack driver
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

He added that he managed to record the attacker’s face during the incident. It remains unclear whether a police complaint has been filed. The driver said he felt frustrated by the incident, adding that he was trying to earn a living.

Phuket has seen similar incidents involving violence against tuk tuk drivers in recent years. In March, a foreign man assaulted his girlfriend inside a tuk tuk before reportedly attacking the driver who intervened.

Another case was reported last year when three foreigners attacked a Phuket tuk tuk driver during a parking dispute.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 2, 2026, 9:44 AM
198 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.