Foreign man wanted for assault on Thai woman on Bangla Road, Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 22, 2026, 11:14 AM
1 minute read
Foreign man wanted for assault on Thai woman on Bangla Road, Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A foreign man is wanted for assaulting a Thai woman on Bangla Road in Phuket after accusing the victim of stealing his Thai girlfriend’s bag.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on July 18, came to public attention after the victim’s friend shared the footage of the incident with the Facebook page เรื่องจริง ติดจอ, asking the online community to help identify and locating the foreign suspect.

The video showed a foreign man dressed in black striking a Thai woman wearing a black dress before throwing a glass of water at her.

Another Thai woman intervened in an attempt to stop the confrontation, but the foreigner pushed her as she tried to assist the victim.

Foreigner attacks Thai woman in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เรื่องจริง ติดจอ

The woman attempted to defend herself but failed. Bystanders, including both Thai and foreign witnesses, intervened and separated those involved.

The friend alleged that the foreign suspect’s Thai girlfriend, who was present during the incident, accused the victim of stealing her handbag despite previously knowing her.

According to the friend, CCTV footage later showed that the victim did not take the bag. A police complaint was subsequently filed.

Related Articles

The victim’s friend expressed concern that the suspect could leave Thailand before the investigation is completed and appealed for anyone with information about his identity to come forward. Contact details were provided through the Facebook page.

Thai woman attacked by foreign man in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เรื่องจริง ติดจอ

Phuket Times also published a photograph showing the victim receiving treatment at hospital. However, details of her injuries have not been released.

At the time of publication, Phuket police had not provided an update on the investigation or confirmed whether the suspect had been identified.

The incident follows another assault case in Phuket earlier this month, in which an American man was arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport after police accused him of assaulting a Thai jet ski operator during a dispute over compensation for alleged damage to a jet ski.

Latest Thailand News
Foreign man wanted for assault on Thai woman on Bangla Road, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man wanted for assault on Thai woman on Bangla Road, Phuket

7 seconds ago
14 year old girl killed by alleged drunk driver in Lampang | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

14 year old girl killed by alleged drunk driver in Lampang

52 seconds ago
Disney Run Thailand mascots steal spotlight for all the wrong reasons | Thaiger Thailand News

Disney Run Thailand mascots steal spotlight for all the wrong reasons

44 minutes ago
Swiss man sexually assaults 14 year old Thai boy off Patong Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Swiss man sexually assaults 14 year old Thai boy off Patong Beach in Phuket

56 minutes ago
Airport Rail Link faces technical fault, leaving only one train in service | Thaiger Bangkok News

Airport Rail Link faces technical fault, leaving only one train in service

2 hours ago
Thailand approves plan to remove red-whiskered bulbul from protected list | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand approves plan to remove red-whiskered bulbul from protected list

2 hours ago
Taiwan jails three over 522-million-baht Bangkok property investment scheme | Thaiger Bangkok News

Taiwan jails three over 522-million-baht Bangkok property investment scheme

18 hours ago
Over 500 KFC Thailand stores could be sold, Bloomberg reports | Thaiger Business News

Over 500 KFC Thailand stores could be sold, Bloomberg reports

18 hours ago
Thailand seizes 100 million baht in fake &#8216;Made in Thailand&#8217; products | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand seizes 100 million baht in fake ‘Made in Thailand’ products

18 hours ago
Woman leaves Udon Thani resort after repeated requests to turn off AC | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Woman leaves Udon Thani resort after repeated requests to turn off AC

19 hours ago
Is Apple Pay coming to Thailand? Apple adds country to Tap to Pay guide | Thaiger Business News

Is Apple Pay coming to Thailand? Apple adds country to Tap to Pay guide

20 hours ago
Massive Chiang Mai raids target 18 sites linked to nominee network | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Massive Chiang Mai raids target 18 sites linked to nominee network

20 hours ago
Families of Bangkok nightclub fire victims receive 9.3m baht in compensation | Thaiger Thailand News

Families of Bangkok nightclub fire victims receive 9.3m baht in compensation

21 hours ago
Thailand airports to allow baggage inspections without passengers | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand airports to allow baggage inspections without passengers

22 hours ago
Rider helps police catch sexual assault suspect in Phitsanulok | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Rider helps police catch sexual assault suspect in Phitsanulok

24 hours ago
US customs beagle sniffs out banned foods, lizard from Thailand | Thaiger News

US customs beagle sniffs out banned foods, lizard from Thailand

24 hours ago
Worker killed in Chon Buri petrol station explosion | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Worker killed in Chon Buri petrol station explosion

1 day ago
Bangkok gelato shop apologises after glass incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok gelato shop apologises after glass incident

1 day ago
Bangkok gelato shop customer cut by glass shards, seeks answers | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok gelato shop customer cut by glass shards, seeks answers

2 days ago
Pattaya gold shop robber undone by his own ID card | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gold shop robber undone by his own ID card

2 days ago
Anutin woos Chinese tech giants, 70bn baht investment planned | Thaiger Business News

Anutin woos Chinese tech giants, 70bn baht investment planned

2 days ago
Thai government tightens regulations to restrict cannabis for medical uses | Thaiger Cannabis News

Thai government tightens regulations to restrict cannabis for medical uses

2 days ago
Thai driver feigns English to dodge blame for car crash | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai driver feigns English to dodge blame for car crash

2 days ago
Udon Thani suspect denies murder despite body parts found at his home | Thaiger Crime News

Udon Thani suspect denies murder despite body parts found at his home

2 days ago
Drunk BMW driver crashes, kills 3 in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Crime News

Drunk BMW driver crashes, kills 3 in Nonthaburi

2 days ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 22, 2026, 11:14 AM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.