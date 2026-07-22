Foreign man wanted for assault on Thai woman on Bangla Road, Phuket

A foreign man is wanted for assaulting a Thai woman on Bangla Road in Phuket after accusing the victim of stealing his Thai girlfriend’s bag.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on July 18, came to public attention after the victim’s friend shared the footage of the incident with the Facebook page เรื่องจริง ติดจอ, asking the online community to help identify and locating the foreign suspect.

The video showed a foreign man dressed in black striking a Thai woman wearing a black dress before throwing a glass of water at her.

Another Thai woman intervened in an attempt to stop the confrontation, but the foreigner pushed her as she tried to assist the victim.

The woman attempted to defend herself but failed. Bystanders, including both Thai and foreign witnesses, intervened and separated those involved.

The friend alleged that the foreign suspect’s Thai girlfriend, who was present during the incident, accused the victim of stealing her handbag despite previously knowing her.

According to the friend, CCTV footage later showed that the victim did not take the bag. A police complaint was subsequently filed.

The victim’s friend expressed concern that the suspect could leave Thailand before the investigation is completed and appealed for anyone with information about his identity to come forward. Contact details were provided through the Facebook page.

Phuket Times also published a photograph showing the victim receiving treatment at hospital. However, details of her injuries have not been released.

At the time of publication, Phuket police had not provided an update on the investigation or confirmed whether the suspect had been identified.

The incident follows another assault case in Phuket earlier this month, in which an American man was arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport after police accused him of assaulting a Thai jet ski operator during a dispute over compensation for alleged damage to a jet ski.