A foreign man became stranded after driving his pickup truck onto a beach in Phuket to launch a jet ski for a fishing trip, with the vehicle sinking into soft sand and mud until only its roof remained above the water.

The incident occurred at Laem Sai Beach in Thalang district on November 16. Residents filmed the pickup partially submerged in the sea and shared the footage online, where it quickly attracted attention.

The driver reportedly took the vehicle onto a muddy area near the shoreline, where the wheels became trapped, and the pickup could no longer move.

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As the tide came in, seawater rose around the vehicle, which gradually sank further until only its roof remained visible above the surface.

Locals and boat operators eventually brought a backhoe onto the beach to recover the pickup. They attached a rope to the machine’s bucket and secured the other end to the rear of the truck before pulling it out of the water. No injuries were reported.

Residents warned that drivers unfamiliar with the beach and its access routes should avoid taking vehicles onto the shoreline. They also pointed out that driving on beaches in Thailand can result in legal penalties.

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Police have not yet reported whether the foreign driver in this incident faces any charges or fines.

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The footage prompted criticism from Thai social media users, with some accusing the driver of creating unnecessary work for residents, police and authorities. Others sarcastically suggested leaving the submerged pickup in place to become a habitat for coral reefs.

The incident follows another beach-driving case in Phuket earlier this month, when a 44 year old Russian man was fined 10,000 baht after driving a pickup along Bang Tao Beach. Police reportedly traced the vehicle to him and charged him with causing a public nuisance.

A similar incident occurred in Pattaya last month, when a Greek man drove a second-hand pickup onto Jomtien Beach to test whether it could pull a jet ski out of the sea. The vehicle became stuck and required a private towing company more than 30 minutes to recover it.

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