Phuket travel agency worker alleges foreign beggar spits at her

A foreign beggar in Phuket allegedly spat at a Thai travel agency worker after being asked to stop approaching foreign customers for money.

The incident reportedly happened at around midnight on August 16 at a travel agency in Soi Saen Sabai, Patong, Phuket. The Phuket Times Facebook page reported the incident today, August 17 with the CCTV footage.

According to reports on the page and ThaiRath, a group of foreign beggars, reportedly from Middle Eastern countries, regularly walk along Soi Saen Sabai with a child while asking foreign tourists for money.

On the of the incident, one female beggar entered the travel agency and approached customers to ask for money. A Thai employee then asked the foreign beggar to stop, saying the behaviour was irritating customers.

Phuket Times reported that the foreign woman reacted angrily, approached the counter and pointed at the employee while swearing. She allegedly told the worker to mind her own business before spitting at her and leaving the office.

The employee reportedly told a colleague what had happened. The colleague then went to the scene carrying a chair, but all the foreign beggars had already left.

ThaiRath reported that the chair was believed to have been taken to the scene in case of a confrontation, although the group had already departed before the situation escalated.

No police complaint or legal proceedings arising from the incident have been reported.

The incident prompted discussion among Thai social media users, with some pointing out that begging is illegal in Thailand and calling on local officials and police to take action.

Other users said they had previously encountered the same or a similar group of foreign beggars and claimed they were asked for money and food.

The identity and nationality of the people involved have not been disclosed, and no police statement concerning the incident was reported.

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Source: Phuket Times