Phuket travel agency worker alleges foreign beggar spits at her

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 17, 2026, 2:11 PM
1 minute read
Phuket travel agency worker alleges foreign beggar spits at her | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A foreign beggar in Phuket allegedly spat at a Thai travel agency worker after being asked to stop approaching foreign customers for money.

The incident reportedly happened at around midnight on August 16 at a travel agency in Soi Saen Sabai, Patong, Phuket. The Phuket Times Facebook page reported the incident today, August 17 with the CCTV footage.

According to reports on the page and ThaiRath, a group of foreign beggars, reportedly from Middle Eastern countries, regularly walk along Soi Saen Sabai with a child while asking foreign tourists for money.

On the of the incident, one female beggar entered the travel agency and approached customers to ask for money. A Thai employee then asked the foreign beggar to stop, saying the behaviour was irritating customers.

Foreign beggars in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Phuket Times reported that the foreign woman reacted angrily, approached the counter and pointed at the employee while swearing. She allegedly told the worker to mind her own business before spitting at her and leaving the office.

The employee reportedly told a colleague what had happened. The colleague then went to the scene carrying a chair, but all the foreign beggars had already left.

ThaiRath reported that the chair was believed to have been taken to the scene in case of a confrontation, although the group had already departed before the situation escalated.

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No police complaint or legal proceedings arising from the incident have been reported.

Beggar
Photo by mihailomilovanovic via Getty Images Signature

The incident prompted discussion among Thai social media users, with some pointing out that begging is illegal in Thailand and calling on local officials and police to take action.

Other users said they had previously encountered the same or a similar group of foreign beggars and claimed they were asked for money and food.

The identity and nationality of the people involved have not been disclosed, and no police statement concerning the incident was reported.

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Source: Phuket Times

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 17, 2026, 2:11 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.