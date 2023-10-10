Blaze at Buddhist temple: Fire ravages building in Phuket’s Wat Latthiwanaram temple

In a distressing incident that unfolded yesterday, a fire erupted at a small building located within the premises of Wat Latthiwanaram in Chalong, Phuket, resulting in significant damage to the structure. This particular building, an integral part of a temple situated on Chao Fa East Road, primarily serves as a venue for the organization and conduction of funeral proceedings.

The swift response of the authorities was crucial in handling this emergency. Thanaporn Ongsantiphap, Chalong’s Mayor, confirmed that the fire department received the distress call at approximately 12.40pm.

The firefighters acted promptly, arriving at the scene with urgency, and eventually managed to extinguish the flames. However, by the time the fire was brought under control, the building had already suffered substantial damage.

The exact extent of this damage is yet to be assessed comprehensively, but visual evidence from the scene indicates severe internal devastation.

Fortunately, amidst the chaos and destruction, there were no reported injuries stemming from this unfortunate incident. The property in question falls under the ownership and management of the Phuket Cultural Office, and it is a relief that no individuals were harmed during the fire at the temple.

At present, the cause of the fire remains unconfirmed, and investigations are actively ongoing to determine the source and circumstances surrounding this incident.

As the authorities continue their diligent efforts to unravel the mystery behind the fire, the community remains hopeful for a comprehensive understanding of the events that transpired at Wat Latthiwanaram, Chalong, Phuket, reported The Phuket News.

