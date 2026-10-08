Filipino rider killed in Phuket after stopping to let pedestrians cross

A Filipino man died after a lorry crashed into his motorcycle while he was stopped at a zebra crossing on Thep Krasattri Road in Phuket on October 7.

Thalang Police Station officers were called to the scene outside a Shell petrol station on Thep Krasattri Road at about 5pm.

Police found a damaged black and red Honda Click 125 motorcycle at the scene. The rider was lying beside the motorcycle and was still wearing his helmet. He was later identified as Filipino national 57 year old Oscar Deladia. Rescue workers confirmed that he had died at the scene.

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According to the police report, Deladia had been travelling along the road when he stopped at a red light to allow pedestrians to cross at the zebra crossing.

A lorry travelling behind him failed to stop at the traffic light and struck the motorcycle and rider from behind.

The lorry driver reportedly stopped and left the vehicle at the scene before fleeing. Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and nearby locations to identify and locate the driver.

Police have not said whether they searched the lorry or established the driver’s identity.

A similar fatal incident occurred at a zebra crossing in Phang Nga on October 2, when a pickup truck struck and killed a German couple as they crossed the road.

The driver initially left the scene but surrendered to police the following day. He reportedly told officers that he had not noticed the red light at the pedestrian crossing because he was concentrating on another traffic light further ahead, which he said was green.

In March, a Finnish man died in Pattaya after being struck by an Iranian motorcyclist at a zebra crossing. The Iranian rider was also seriously injured in the collision.

No further information about his condition or any legal action against him was reported.