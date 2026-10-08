Filipino rider killed in Phuket after stopping to let pedestrians cross

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 8, 2026, 9:52 AM
1 minute read
Filipino rider killed in Phuket after stopping to let pedestrians cross
Photo via Facebook/ Phuketandamannews

A Filipino man died after a lorry crashed into his motorcycle while he was stopped at a zebra crossing on Thep Krasattri Road in Phuket on October 7.

Thalang Police Station officers were called to the scene outside a Shell petrol station on Thep Krasattri Road at about 5pm.

Police found a damaged black and red Honda Click 125 motorcycle at the scene. The rider was lying beside the motorcycle and was still wearing his helmet. He was later identified as Filipino national 57 year old Oscar Deladia. Rescue workers confirmed that he had died at the scene.

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According to the police report, Deladia had been travelling along the road when he stopped at a red light to allow pedestrians to cross at the zebra crossing.

Phuket lorry driver kills Filipino motorcyclist
Photo via Facebook/ Phuketandamannews

A lorry travelling behind him failed to stop at the traffic light and struck the motorcycle and rider from behind.

The lorry driver reportedly stopped and left the vehicle at the scene before fleeing. Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and nearby locations to identify and locate the driver.

Police have not said whether they searched the lorry or established the driver’s identity.

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A similar fatal incident occurred at a zebra crossing in Phang Nga on October 2, when a pickup truck struck and killed a German couple as they crossed the road.

Filipino man dies n Phuket road
Photo via Facebook/ Phuketandamannews

The driver initially left the scene but surrendered to police the following day. He reportedly told officers that he had not noticed the red light at the pedestrian crossing because he was concentrating on another traffic light further ahead, which he said was green.

In March, a Finnish man died in Pattaya after being struck by an Iranian motorcyclist at a zebra crossing. The Iranian rider was also seriously injured in the collision.

No further information about his condition or any legal action against him was reported.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 8, 2026, 9:52 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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