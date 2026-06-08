Phuket tuk tuk driver loses gold after alleged spiked coffee from passenger

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 8, 2026, 1:16 PM
182 1 minute read
Phuket tuk tuk driver loses gold after alleged spiked coffee from passenger | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuketandamannews

A tuk tuk driver in Phuket claimed he lost valuables worth more than 300,000 baht following an encounter with a female passenger who allegedly gave him a spiked coffee.

The incident occurred on June 4, when the driver, Somnuek, was later found unconscious inside his vehicle and taken to the hospital by bystanders. Officers from Patong Police Station visited him there to gather details about the Phuket tuk tuk robbery.

Somnuek told police he picked up a Thai woman at around 9pm and dropped her at a location in Karon subdistrict. He said the woman then asked him to help record a video of her, which he agreed to do.

Tuk tuk driver loses gold to passenger in Phuket
Photo via KhaoSod

Afterwards, she hired him again to drive to another location near Kalim School in Kathu district. Upon arrival, the woman reportedly offered him coffee and asked him to taste it, saying she was planning to open a coffee shop and wanted feedback.

The driver said he began to feel unusually drowsy after drinking the coffee and could not recall events that followed. He later regained consciousness in his vehicle and discovered several belongings were missing, including a gold necklace, a gold bracelet and a mobile phone.

He told police he suspected the drink may have been spiked and that he was robbed while unconscious.

Phuket tuk tuk driver gold theft
Photo via KhaoSod

According to Channel 8, Somnuek remained disoriented when first questioned and was unable to give a full account. He continues to receive medical treatment and has undergone tests to determine whether any substances were present in his system.

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A report from the Phuket Times and Phuket Andaman News Facebook page on June 7 stated that a video circulating online showed the driver tasting the coffee and commenting on its flavour. In the clip, he is heard saying he regularly drinks coffee and approves of the drink.

The source of the video has not been disclosed. As of now, medical test results have not been released, and police have not provided further updates on the case.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 8, 2026, 1:16 PM
182 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.