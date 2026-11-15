FBI-wanted American linked to human trafficking caught in Phuket

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 15, 2026, 3:47 PM
1 minute read
FBI-wanted American linked to human trafficking caught in Phuket
Photo via Phuketandamannews﻿

An American man wanted in the United States in connection with a human trafficking case was detained at a luxury villa in Phuket after the FBI asked Thai immigration police to locate him.

The suspect, identified as 33 year old Ronald, was found at a villa in Chalong subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district, on November 13.

Phuket Immigration Police said the FBI had contacted them about Ronald, who was the subject of a US arrest warrant and had been linked to a human trafficking investigation.

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Checks showed that he had entered Thailand and registered accommodation in Phuket, prompting officers to investigate his whereabouts.

Thai immigration police detained an American wanted by the FBI over a US human trafficking case after tracing him to a villa in Phuket.
Photo via Phuketandamannews

Investigators eventually traced him to the villa in Chalong, where they found a man matching the information supplied by the FBI.

After checking his passport, officers confirmed that he was Ronald and informed him that his permission to remain in Thailand had been revoked because he was wanted under a foreign arrest warrant.

Ronald was taken to the Phuket Immigration Office for further checks against Immigration Bureau records. Police also documented his detention, informed him of his legal rights and began further proceedings under Thai law.

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The Immigration Bureau announced the operation on November 14 as part of a wider effort to locate foreign nationals wanted overseas or staying in Thailand illegally.

Thai immigration police detained an American wanted by the FBI over a US human trafficking case after tracing him to a villa in Phuket.
Photo via Phuketandamannews

Immigration police said they were stepping up checks on foreign fugitives and visa overstayers, using accommodation records reported by hotels and property owners to help locate suspects. The public can report immigration offences through the hotline on 1178.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 15, 2026, 3:47 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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