FBI-wanted American linked to human trafficking caught in Phuket

An American man wanted in the United States in connection with a human trafficking case was detained at a luxury villa in Phuket after the FBI asked Thai immigration police to locate him.

The suspect, identified as 33 year old Ronald, was found at a villa in Chalong subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district, on November 13.

Phuket Immigration Police said the FBI had contacted them about Ronald, who was the subject of a US arrest warrant and had been linked to a human trafficking investigation.

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Checks showed that he had entered Thailand and registered accommodation in Phuket, prompting officers to investigate his whereabouts.

Investigators eventually traced him to the villa in Chalong, where they found a man matching the information supplied by the FBI.

After checking his passport, officers confirmed that he was Ronald and informed him that his permission to remain in Thailand had been revoked because he was wanted under a foreign arrest warrant.

Ronald was taken to the Phuket Immigration Office for further checks against Immigration Bureau records. Police also documented his detention, informed him of his legal rights and began further proceedings under Thai law.

The Immigration Bureau announced the operation on November 14 as part of a wider effort to locate foreign nationals wanted overseas or staying in Thailand illegally.

Immigration police said they were stepping up checks on foreign fugitives and visa overstayers, using accommodation records reported by hotels and property owners to help locate suspects. The public can report immigration offences through the hotline on 1178.

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