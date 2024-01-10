Fatal multi-vehicle collision disrupts morning traffic in Phuket

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

A chaotic accident unfolded as dawn broke over Thepkrasattri Road in Phuket, when an MG sedan fatally crashed into a power pole, following a series of collisions that began around 6.50am today (January 10).

The string of events took place just 50 metres away from the Bang Chak petrol station at Baan Lipon, Srisoonthorn, within the vicinity of Moo 5. Rescue workers and police were dispatched to the accident site, where the wreckage of a grey MG sedan bore a grim testament to the intensity of the crash. The driver’s door was heavily impacted, marking the point of collision with the power pole.

Jinnawat Thaworn, a 28 year old man hailing from the Takua Thung District in Phang Nga, was discovered behind the wheel, unconscious, unresponsive, and suffering from severe injuries including a broken neck. His condition proved fatal, and he was pronounced dead shortly after, reported Khao Sod.

The aftermath of the accident also revealed a Honda Wave motorbike struck by the car. Its rider, 50 year old Wichote Rueangsombat, was found with injuries to his legs, arms, and head. Immediate medical assistance was rendered on the scene and he was later transferred to Thalang Hospital for further treatment.

Further investigation unveiled another vehicle involved in the accident. An Isuzu pickup truck, bronze in colour, was found about 60 metres from where the initial collision took place. The truck had significant damage to its rear and right side. The 46 year old truck driver, Darunee Kosai, was mildly injured and was subsequently taken to Thalang Hospital for medical attention.

Eyewitnesses offered a chilling account of the events leading up to the accident. They reported the MG sedan speeding down the road before losing control and crashing into the parked pickup truck. The car then veered off course, barrelling into the power pole and spiralling into a moving motorcycle, causing further injuries.

In an effort to restore normal traffic flow on the busy road, authorities had the wrecked vehicles removed from the scene. Police are now turning to CCTV footage from the surrounding area in a bid to unravel the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident. They hope that this will shed light on the cause of the accident, bringing clarity amidst the wreckage.

