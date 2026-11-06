Fatal crash in Phuket leaves Russian motorcyclist dead

A 29 year old Russian man died after his motorcycle collided with a Mercedes-Benz on Chalermprakiat Rama 9 Road in Phuket yesrerday, November 5. Police have not yet determined who was responsible for the accident.

Mueang Phuket Police Station received a report of the fatal collision at about 8.55pm and sent officers to the scene in Rassada district.

Police found the Russian man, identified as Ilia Eid, lying on the road with multiple injuries. Officers confirmed his death at the scene.

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His yellow Triumph motorcycle was found nearby with significant collision damage. A black Mercedes-Benz sedan was also at the scene, with damage to its rear bumper. The driver was identified as a 45 year old Thai woman named Phatcharin.

The Phuket Times Facebook page reported that the motorcyclist was travelling at high speed when he collided with the Mercedes-Benz as it was making a U-turn.

However, KhaoSod reported that the driver remained under police questioning and investigators had not reached a conclusion about who was at fault.

Some social media users claiming to live in the area also alleged that the foreign motorcyclist regularly rode at high speeds and made excessive noise. Police have not confirmed these claims.

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The accident comes amid concerns about road safety involving foreign visitors in Thailand. The Road Accident Victims Protection Company reported in October that an average of 120 foreign tourists die in road accidents in Thailand each year, with 91 deaths recorded during the first nine months of 2026.

Two other fatal motorcycle accidents involving foreign nationals were reported in Thailand last month. In Phuket, a Filipino motorcyclist died after a lorry struck his motorcycle from behind while he was stopped at a zebra crossing.

In Pattaya, another Russian motorcyclist died after reportedly losing control of his motorcycle on Sukhumvit Road. The rider was thrown from the vehicle and struck a tree.