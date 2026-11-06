Fatal crash in Phuket leaves Russian motorcyclist dead

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 6, 2026, 10:46 AM
1 minute read
Fatal crash in Phuket leaves Russian motorcyclist dead
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times

A 29 year old Russian man died after his motorcycle collided with a Mercedes-Benz on Chalermprakiat Rama 9 Road in Phuket yesrerday, November 5. Police have not yet determined who was responsible for the accident.

Mueang Phuket Police Station received a report of the fatal collision at about 8.55pm and sent officers to the scene in Rassada district.

Police found the Russian man, identified as Ilia Eid, lying on the road with multiple injuries. Officers confirmed his death at the scene.

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His yellow Triumph motorcycle was found nearby with significant collision damage. A black Mercedes-Benz sedan was also at the scene, with damage to its rear bumper. The driver was identified as a 45 year old Thai woman named Phatcharin.

Russian killed in Phuket accident
Photo via Khao Phuket

The Phuket Times Facebook page reported that the motorcyclist was travelling at high speed when he collided with the Mercedes-Benz as it was making a U-turn.

However, KhaoSod reported that the driver remained under police questioning and investigators had not reached a conclusion about who was at fault.

Some social media users claiming to live in the area also alleged that the foreign motorcyclist regularly rode at high speeds and made excessive noise. Police have not confirmed these claims.

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Fatal crash on Phuket road
Photo via Khao Phuket

The accident comes amid concerns about road safety involving foreign visitors in Thailand. The Road Accident Victims Protection Company reported in October that an average of 120 foreign tourists die in road accidents in Thailand each year, with 91 deaths recorded during the first nine months of 2026.

Two other fatal motorcycle accidents involving foreign nationals were reported in Thailand last month. In Phuket, a Filipino motorcyclist died after a lorry struck his motorcycle from behind while he was stopped at a zebra crossing.

In Pattaya, another Russian motorcyclist died after reportedly losing control of his motorcycle on Sukhumvit Road. The rider was thrown from the vehicle and struck a tree.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 6, 2026, 10:46 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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