Emirati men flee Phuket police checkpoint

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: August 16, 2026, 1:45 PM
1 minute read
Emirati men flee Phuket police checkpoint | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Two foreign nationals have been arrested in Phuket after allegedly fleeing a police checkpoint, kicking an officer’s motorcycle, and causing the officer to crash during a pursuit through Kathu district.

The chase began at around 1pm on August 13 at the Si Kor checkpoint on Phra Barami Road. Police said a black Honda ADV 160 carrying two men was travelling from Patong towards the Si Kor intersection when officers signalled the rider to stop for a licence check. The rider allegedly accelerated through the checkpoint instead.

Police Sergeant Major Siwayot Yodrabam followed the motorcycle towards Phra Phuket Kaew Road. Near Kathu Municipality, officers again ordered the pair to stop, but the passenger allegedly kicked Siwayot’s motorcycle with his left foot, unbalancing it.

The pursuit continued towards a duty-free store, where the suspects allegedly rode against oncoming traffic before turning into a soi leading to The Valley housing estate. They then reportedly cut in front of the pursuing police motorcycle, causing Siwayot to crash. He suffered injuries and his clothing, glasses and motorcycle were damaged.

Despite being hurt, Siwayot continued the chase to the end of the road inside the housing estate, where the suspects abandoned their motorcycle and fled on foot. Police searched the surrounding area and later found both men walking near the estate’s entrance.

They were identified as a 21 year old Emirati national, Sohaill, who had allegedly been riding the motorcycle, and a 20 year old Emirati national, Hamad Saif Rashed, the passenger. Police informed both men of the allegations and their legal rights before taking them, along with the motorcycle, to Kathu Police Station, where they were handed to investigators for further legal proceedings.

Emirati men flee Phuket police checkpoint | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail
Emirati men flee Phuket police checkpoint | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In another separate incident, Phuket checkpoint search finds gun and bullets under BMW seat. Mueang Phuket officials discovered a CZ firearm and 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition hidden beneath the driver’s seat during a security check in Koh Kaew on August 10. The 29 year old driver could not produce a licence or carry permit. He now faces firearms charges and was taken to Mueang Phuket Police Station.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: August 16, 2026, 1:45 PM
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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.