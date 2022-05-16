Elderly German woman still missing in Phuket as search enters seventh day

Search parties in Phuket are still no closer to finding an elderly German woman who has now been missing for 7 days. Barbara Elisabeth Monika Glag Lange is thought to have Alzheimer’s, according to a Nation Thailand report. She disappeared from her hotel in Mai Khao, north of Phuket International Airport, last Monday.

District officials, village chiefs, as well as officials from the airport and Sirinat National Park, have all joined the search, combing the beaches and other areas around Mai Khao to no avail. According to the report, Ms Lange’s family say she suffers from Alzheimer’s. She arrived on the island with her family on May 5, when they checked into a hotel at Mai Khao beach. It’s understood she wandered off from the hotel on the first day, but was found on that occasion and brought back.

Since her disappearance a week ago, the woman has been spotted on CCTV, between Mai Khao and Nai Yang beaches. She was wearing a blue top and black trousers and appeared to be heading south, between the sub-districts of Mai Khao and Sakhu.

Searches are now taking place on both land and sea, in addition to an aerial search with a Navy helicopter.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand