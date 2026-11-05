Eight arrested over 3 million baht Phuket Airport cargo theft

Police arrested eight people over the alleged theft of more than 3 million baht worth of phones and electronics from the cargo warehouse at Phuket International Airport, according to an announcement yesterday, November 4.

Police said an investigation uncovered a suspected theft and resale operation involving goods shipped from China and destined for Russia. Some of those arrested were employees of an international freight company.

The case came to light after officers discovered numerous mobile phones during a vehicle inspection at a checkpoint in Sakhu subdistrict, Thalang district. Some of the phones had been removed from their packaging, prompting further investigation.

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At around 12.20am on November 2, two suspects drove a black pickup truck to Phuket Airport’s cargo warehouse, where they allegedly worked with five freight employees to remove electronic goods from a shipping container.

The stolen goods were then passed to a buyer for resale, with some items offered through social media at below-market prices.

Police subsequently searched three houses in Thalang district, recovering additional property linked to the case.

The operation led to the arrest of eight suspects, including employees of an international freight company, alleged accomplices and a suspected receiver of stolen goods.

Investigators said the freight employees used their access to Phuket Airport’s cargo warehouse and familiarity with its operations to remove goods destined for Russia.

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Police also uncovered evidence suggesting the group had committed similar offences on around eight previous occasions.

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Officers recovered more than 118 items, including mobile phones, tablets, smartwatches, wireless earphones, Bluetooth speakers, smart glasses and gaming consoles.

Some of the phones were manufactured by Vivo, Oppo and Redmi. Police also seized a pickup truck, a car and a motorcycle linked to the alleged offences.

Police estimated the value of the stolen goods at more than 3 million baht.

Investigators confirmed that the goods had been legally imported and cleared customs before being removed from the cargo shipment.

The suspects face charges relating to theft at night by multiple offenders at an airport, using vehicles to facilitate the offences and receiving stolen property.

Following the arrests, police transferred the suspects to investigators at Sakhu Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Phuket provincial police said the case could affect confidence in international cargo transport and Thailand’s reputation.

They warned buyers to check the origins of unusually cheap goods, as knowingly purchasing stolen property or buying goods under circumstances that give reason to suspect theft could lead to criminal charges.

Police are continuing to investigate the network of buyers, resale channels and other people who may have been involved.

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