Diving boat operators arrested off Phuket over coral damage risk

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 5, 2026, 11:44 AM
1 minute read
Diving boat operators arrested off Phuket over coral damage risk | Thaiger
Photo via DMCR

Marine officials arrested two boat operators at Racha Yai Island in Phuket yesterday, September 4, after two diving boats were found tied to mooring bases, raising concerns about coral reef damage.

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) inspected the boats at Ao Tue on Racha Yai Island after receiving a complaint from an anonymous resident.

The complaint said diving boats had remained moored in the area for several days, with their sterns tied directly to the bases of mooring buoys.

Two diving boat operators were arrested off Phuket after officials said their mooring method risked damaging coral reefs.
Photo via DMCR

DMCR Director-General Pinsak Suraswadi ordered officers from the department’s protection and enforcement division to inspect the area and take action.

Officials found two boats using the moorings in a way they said breached marine and coastal resource protection measures covering Racha Yai and Racha Noi islands in Rawai subdistrict, Phuket.

The department said tying the stern of a boat directly to a mooring base risks moving the base as the vessel is pulled by waves and wind.

Two diving boat operators were arrested off Phuket after officials said their mooring method risked damaging coral reefs.
Photo via DMCR

A displaced base could then strike or scrape against the reef, potentially breaking and damaging coral. Leaving a boat tied to the mooring for an extended period also prevents other vessels from using it.

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Officials arrested the operators of both boats and transferred them to Chalong Police Station for further proceedings.

Two diving boat operators were arrested off Phuket after officials said their mooring method risked damaging coral reefs.
Photo via DMCR

The alleged violations fall under Section 22 of the Marine and Coastal Resources Management Promotion Act B.E. 2558 (2015), which covers compliance with measures designed to protect marine and coastal resources.

Violations carry a maximum penalty of two years in prison, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.

The DMCR said inspections and monitoring would continue across protected marine areas. It also urged residents, tourists and marine tourism operators to follow conservation measures and report activities that could damage marine resources.

Two diving boat operators were arrested off Phuket after officials said their mooring method risked damaging coral reefs.
Photo via DMCR

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 5, 2026, 11:44 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.