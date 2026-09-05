Diving boat operators arrested off Phuket over coral damage risk

Marine officials arrested two boat operators at Racha Yai Island in Phuket yesterday, September 4, after two diving boats were found tied to mooring bases, raising concerns about coral reef damage.

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) inspected the boats at Ao Tue on Racha Yai Island after receiving a complaint from an anonymous resident.

The complaint said diving boats had remained moored in the area for several days, with their sterns tied directly to the bases of mooring buoys.

DMCR Director-General Pinsak Suraswadi ordered officers from the department’s protection and enforcement division to inspect the area and take action.

Officials found two boats using the moorings in a way they said breached marine and coastal resource protection measures covering Racha Yai and Racha Noi islands in Rawai subdistrict, Phuket.

The department said tying the stern of a boat directly to a mooring base risks moving the base as the vessel is pulled by waves and wind.

A displaced base could then strike or scrape against the reef, potentially breaking and damaging coral. Leaving a boat tied to the mooring for an extended period also prevents other vessels from using it.

Officials arrested the operators of both boats and transferred them to Chalong Police Station for further proceedings.

The alleged violations fall under Section 22 of the Marine and Coastal Resources Management Promotion Act B.E. 2558 (2015), which covers compliance with measures designed to protect marine and coastal resources.

Violations carry a maximum penalty of two years in prison, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.

The DMCR said inspections and monitoring would continue across protected marine areas. It also urged residents, tourists and marine tourism operators to follow conservation measures and report activities that could damage marine resources.

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