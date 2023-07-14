Delivery driver charged after crashing into Phuket Heroines Monument barrier

Picture by Eakkapop Thongtub.

In a recent incident, police have charged a 21 year old delivery pickup truck driver who crashed into the steel protection barrier installed around the illustrious Heroines Monument in Phuket. The accident occurred early today, and officers have now levelled charges on the driver for the perilous operation of the vehicle, leading to significant governmental property damage.

Local police, led by Lieutenant Colonel Noppadol Tonemanee, received the report of the mishap at 3.30am this morning. The rescue and response team from the Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation arrived at the accident scene.

On their arrival, they discovered a Toyota pickup, bearing a Bangkok registration, stopped halfway across the barrier designed to shield the monument from intrusive vehicles. The truck was outfitted with a refrigerated unit in its tray. Notably, the entire front section of the car was considerably decimated owing to the tremendous collision.

Police identified the driver as Sanphet Rao. Despite the extensive damage to the vehicle, Rao miraculously remained unharmed, reported The Phuket News.

Narrating the sequence of events, the police said that Sanphet was driving northbound along Thepkrasattri Road. However, he dozed off behind the wheel, causing him him to drive into the monument barrier.

Consequently, the impacted vehicle was escorted to the Thalang Police Station. Charges of reckless driving causing damage to government property have been confirmed against Sanphet.

