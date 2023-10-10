Dead body of a Thai man found at hotel car park in Phuket

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด่นภูเก็ต

A Thai man was stabbed during an altercation at a restaurant in the early hours of yesterday morning and fled from the scene before meeting his demise in a hotel car park in Phuket. Locals stumbled upon his body the same day he succumbed to his wounds.

A resident discovered the body in the car park of a hotel on Rattanakosin 200 Years Road in Talat Yai sub-district, Mueang district, Phuket, at around 6am yesterday, October 9. The discovery was reported to officers at Mueang Phuket Police Station and the rescue team, who rushed to investigate the death.

The man has been identified as 33 year old Wirun Inya. Upon close examination, it was determined that Wirun had succumbed to his injuries at least three to four hours prior to his discovery. His left chest bore a grave stab wound. However, there were no discernible signs of a struggle within the car park, leaving the reason behind his death a mystery.

Further insights into the events leading up to Wirun’s untimely demise began to surface as investigators pieced together the puzzle. The investigation police later learned from the patrol team that they were alerted to an altercation between two groups of men outside a restaurant located about 500 metres from the hotel car park at 2.20am.

The patrol team said they rushed to the restaurant and found blood on the road outside. The complainant reported that one person had been injured in the fight but officers did not see any injured people when they arrived. The officers believed that the injured person mentioned by the complainant was Wirun.

The officers are now conducting further investigations into the identities of the people involved in the fight outside the restaurant and the motive for the act. They would also question the restaurant staff and security guards at the location to get more details about the incident.

The officers believed that the security team of the restaurant was also involved in the murder. They would later be summoned for questioning.

