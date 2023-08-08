Cryptocurrency conundrum: Cyber sleuths collar 25 year old suspect in 1.4 million baht Phuket fraud

Picture courtesy of Phuket News.

A burgeoning cryptocurrency fraud case took a significant turn as a 25 year old man was apprehended by the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) in Phuket. Suspected of being a money mule within a criminal operation, authorities allege the man, named Toei, opened a bank account aiding a cryptocurrency fraud enterprise scamming over 1.4 million baht from unsuspecting individuals.

The arrest occurred in the vicinity of Wichit, according to an account given by CCIB late last week. The precise timestamp of apprehension has not been disclosed by officials. Toei was detained under a warrant issued by the Songkhla Provincial Court, citing allegations of fraudulent activities. A CCIB spokesperson said…

“In essence, the charges include jointly defrauding the public and inputting false data into a computer system in a way that is likely to cause damage to other people or the public.”

Decisive action by the police followed multiple victim complaints of bogus investment opportunities in cryptocurrencies, as elaborated by the CCIB report. Fraudsters targeted victims on Facebook, offering high yields on investments funnelled through a Coinbase Wallet application. Unusually high returns initially greeted minuscule investments, coaxing victims to increase their financial commitments. However, the unsuspecting investors were robbed of their access to the funds in due course.

The subsequent investigation into the cryptocurrency fraud unveiled the depth of the deceitful financial quagmire. The scamming cooperative had six separate bank accounts spread across multiple financial institutions, serving as conduits for siphoning off victims’ funds. The CCIB report confirmed all six accounts were interlinked.

“Toei confessed to his part in the embezzlement operation.”

Reportedly, two months prior, Toei opened a bank account for a confederate, receiving a measly 800 baht for handing over the bank details and ATM card.

Panithan Yamanon, Deputy Superintendent of CCIB Region 5 branch, said…

“Officers will expedite their investigation into the operation to track down and arrest all remaining offenders.”

Panithan added that arrest warrants have been issued for 11 other individuals in connection with the online fraud.

Toei’s apprehension trails the recent capture of another suspect known as Ekapol, arrested at Freedom Beach. Ekapol admitted to opening two bank accounts for a friend from Myanmar, pocketing a modest 2,500 baht per account.

Investigation authorities, led by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), initiated a probe into an alleged investment scam in 2022, getting wind of it from victim testimonials at Tao Poon Police Station in Bangkok. As the victims discovered, they have been ensnared in what was ultimately a fraudulent investment scheme costing them hundreds of thousands of baht.

As this cryptic cryptocurrency case continues to unfurl, law enforcement officials stand vigilant, ensuring that the guilty do not escape the long arms of the law.