Crop theft dispute escalates to shooting in quiet Phuket town

Picture courtesy of Thalang Police

A dispute over stolen crops escalated into a shooting incident in the quiet town of Thalang, Phuket. A thirty three year old man, resorted to using his airgun, leading to the injury of a 24 year old man. The incident occurred in a private garden, where the suspect was known to scare off birds using his air-powered firearm.

Thalang Police were initially alerted of the shooting late Sunday night by Thalang Hospital, where Songkran Rawangpai was admitted with a gunshot wound on the back of his right arm. Investigations revealed that the shooting took place around 6pm on Sunday when Songkran was caught stealing crops from the garden belonging to Sitthiporn Chanapal’s father and uncle.

The situation spiralled out of control when Sitthiporn, frustrated with the repeated crop thefts and ensuing confrontations, fired his Black Panther EVO airgun, shooting Songkran in the arm, reported The Phuket News. Thalang Police detailed the situation.

“Sitthiporn confessed that on Sunday evening, around 6pm, he brought the airgun to the garden with the intention to deter birds from damaging the agricultural crops. At about 6:30pm, Songkran entered the garden and started stealing crops.

“After several confrontations, Songkran returned to steal crops again. An argument ensued between Songkran and Sitthiporn’s uncle. Frustrated by the situation, Sitthiporn fired his firearm without aiming directly at the man.”

Upon Sitthiporn’s arrest at his residence in Srisoonthorn, the police seized his airgun and the matching ammunition. He has since been detained for further investigation and was charged with possessing a firearm without permission in the shooting of the crop thief.

Thalang Police are continuing their investigations into the matter.

