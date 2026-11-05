Chinese tourist rescued after canoe capsizes off Phuket coast

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 5, 2026, 9:26 AM
1 minute read
Chinese tourist rescued after canoe capsizes off Phuket coast
Photo via Phuket Times

A Chinese tourist who could not swim was left clinging to her overturned canoe after it capsized off Phuket on November 3. A passing fishing boat spotted her and brought her safely back to shore.

The incident occurred at around 5.40pm near the southern end of Koh Man, off Rawai subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district.

The tourist, believed to be in her 20s, had reportedly paddled out from Ya Nui Beach before waves overturned her canoe and carried her further away from the shore.

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According to people involved in the rescue, the woman was unable to swim and initially held on to the canoe to stay afloat. She eventually managed to climb onto the overturned vessel, where she waited for someone to notice her.

A fishing boat returning from the Koh Man area spotted the woman sitting on top of the canoe and waving her paddle while shouting for help.

A fishing boat rescued a Chinese tourist stranded on an overturned canoe near Koh Man off Phuket after waves caused it to capsize.
Photo via Komchadluek

The crew approached the canoe and helped her aboard their boat before taking her safely back to shore.

One of the rescuers said the woman had drifted to an area behind Koh Man, where the water was deep, and the coastline was some distance away.

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The tourist broke down in tears after being rescued, saying a wave had overturned her canoe and left her stranded at sea.

Footage of the rescue later circulated online, drawing attention to the incident.

Social media users expressed concern about safety precautions for tourists taking part in water activities, particularly those who cannot swim.

Some questioned whether adequate safety measures were in place, including the use of life jackets, while others urged visitors to consider sea conditions and avoid paddling too far from shore.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 5, 2026, 9:26 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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