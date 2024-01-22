Chinese tourist drowns during Similan Islands tour

Picture courtesy of Phuket News.

A tragic incident unfolded on the picturesque Similan Islands, just north of Phuket, at the weekend. A 44 year old Chinese tourist lost his life to drowning while immersed in the island tour on Saturday, January 20.

The incident was reported to the Thai Maritime Enforcement Centre Region 3 (Thai-MECC 3) branch situated in Phang Nga. The report came in around 1.45pm, detailing a distressing scene near Island 7 within the Similans archipelago.

The unfortunate individual was part of a speedboat tour group that set sail from Phuket. Captain Pichet Songtan, who leads the Public Relations Division of Thai-MECC 3, was the one to relay this information.

Witnesses on the scene reported that the man was flailing and visibly struggling in the water. Immediate assistance was provided, and he was quickly pulled from the water. Efforts were made to rush him to the medical facility situated on the Similan Islands.

Following initial treatment, he was transported back to the mainland using the Thap Lamu Pier. From there, he was moved to the Khao Lak Medical Center. Despite the best efforts of the medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the centre.

While the identity of the man has been kept under wraps to allow for the notification of his kin, the exact cause of his death also remains undisclosed. However, initial reports from local sources have attributed his untimely demise to drowning.

Follow us on :













The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of safety measures and precautions, especially in the context of tourist activities. It underscores the need for vigilance and care when engaging with the natural environment. While the authorities are in the process of investigating the incident, it is hoped that such incidents can be prevented in the future.

In related news, on Friday, January 5, another Chinese tourist drowned off the Similan Islands. The incident was later relayed to the public by the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) 3rd Area Command.