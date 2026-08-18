Chinese tourist dies after being found unresponsive in Phuket hotel pool

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 18, 2026, 2:20 PM
1 minute read
Chinese tourist dies after being found unresponsive in Phuket hotel pool | Thaiger
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A Chinese tourist died after being found unresponsive in a hotel swimming pool in Phuket yesterday, August 17, despite attempts by fellow swimmers and medical teams to revive him.

The Chinese man, identified as 44 year old Ye, and his family had booked a stay at a hotel in Phuket from August 16 to 22. Yesterday, he had entered the hotel’s swimming pool, which was approximately two metres deep, before his daughter saw him standing motionless.

The daughter called for help, leading foreigners swimming nearby to immediately assist Ye. They pulled Ye from the pool to the edge and performed CPR while an ambulance was called. Ye was taken to Patong Hospital for further treatment.

Doctors reported that Ye died at around 11.30am on the day, and the hospital notified Patong Police Station about his death. Police then travelled to the hospital and the hotel to investigate the case.

Police later transferred Ye’s body to the forensic department at Vajira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy in accordance with legal procedures. Officers also inspected the hotel, photographed the scene and collected relevant information as part of the investigation.

Officers further coordinated with the Chinese Embassy in Thailand to notify officials and allow the appropriate procedures concerning the deceased to proceed. The cause of death remains subject to the forensic examination.

In a similar case reported in Phuket in July, an Australian tourist drowned in a swimming pool of a luxury villa in the province. He was reportedly on a holiday with 13 other family members. He had just returned from a jet ski trip with his wife and entered the pool shortly before his family found him submerged.

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In April, another Chinese national was found dead in a swimming pool of a condominium in Pattaya. It remains unclear when the Chinese man entered the pool as it was closed at 10pm, but his body was found at around midnight.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 18, 2026, 2:20 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.