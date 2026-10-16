Chinese man held in Phuket over nearly five-year visa overstay

A Chinese man was arrested in Phuket over a visa overstay of 1,793 days, nearly five years, after immigration officers tracked him to a secluded rental room in Karon on Wednesday, October 14. Police also seized passports belonging to other people, mobile phones and knives during the operation.

The suspect, identified only as 55 year old Wang, was arrested at around 11am after officers received a tip-off about a Chinese national suspected of overstaying his permission to remain in Thailand.

According to The Phuket News, officers located Wang at a single-storey rental property deep in a wooded area near Kata Hill, accessible through a steep, dead-end road.

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Immigration records showed that Wang entered Thailand on April 2, 2019, using a Thailand Privilege Card visa. His initial permission to stay expired on March 31, 2020, but he later obtained an extension until November 16, 2021.

However, officers found no record of any further extension or departure from Thailand, resulting in a visa overstay of 1,793 days.

During the arrest, police seized a Thai bank passbook, passports and Chinese identification cards belonging to other individuals, five mobile phones and four knives. The seized items are being examined as part of a wider investigation.

The Immigration Bureau report also alleged that Wang had fled China to avoid charges connected to operating an illegal gambling den. However, no details of the alleged case or any outstanding arrest warrant were provided.

Wang was taken to the Phuket Immigration Office to verify his identity before being handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings.

The case follows another recent overstay arrest in Phuket. On October 13, immigration officers arrested a Portuguese woman who had overstayed by 1,807 days after locating her at a restaurant where she was attending a cooking lesson.

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