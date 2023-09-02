Chalong underpass closure in Phuket tonight for essential pump repairs

Chalong Underpass will see another closure tonight for pump repairs.

Phuket’s Chalong Underpass will be inaccessible to all traffic tonight due to closure to perform critical repair works on the tunnel’s pump system. The Phuket Highways Office has issued a statement detailing the closure timings, which commence from 9pm today and extend until 5am tomorrow. This is not the first instance of such a closure; the region’s ongoing rainy season necessitates regular pump inspections and repairs, resulting in periodic traffic disruptions.

This strategic underpass, located near the bustling Chalong Pier, serves as a vital transit route for many, making this temporary closure a major inconvenience to regular commuters. The Phuket Highways Office has extended its apologies for any potential disruption and encourages people to contact their helpline on 1586 for any additional information.

Maintenance and repair closures of the Chalong Underpass seem to have become a regular occurrence. The office had previously closed the underpass for similar repair works in mid-July and mid-August. As the monsoon season continues in full swing, such necessary precautionary measures are crucial for ensuring the underpass’s smooth functioning and the safety of its commuters.

A scheduled review of the pump system in the Chalong Underpass in July led to a day-long closure of the passage. The routine check-up was a necessity to ensure the pump system’s continued functionality, particularly amidst the heavy rainfalls during Phuket’s rainy season.

The underpass was originally launched just over four years ago. Then Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the opening of the long-awaited Chalong Underpass on Monday, July 8, 2019. Even then, both lanes of the new underpass were closed during the ceremony that morning.

The construction of the underpass caused a major interruption for months to southerners living in Chalong and Rawai who had their major route to the middle and north of the island virtually cut off with long delays as the construction process dragged on. Many businesses were forced to close and some residents moved because of the disruption caused by the construction.

