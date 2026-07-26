Thai minister rejects ‘Israeli territory’ claim during Phuket inspection

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 26, 2026, 11:41 AM
1 minute read
Thai minister rejects ‘Israeli territory’ claim during Phuket inspection | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Ministry of Interior

Thai officials inspecting the Chabad House in Patong, Phuket, were met with an unusual exchange on July 23 when a man allegedly claimed the premises were “Israeli territory“.

The incident occurred during an operation led by Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwannachet. Officials were inspecting businesses as part of a crackdown on suspected nominee shareholding and unauthorised foreign business operations.

According to officials, a man inside the Chabad House approached the inspection team and asked, “Don’t you know this is Israeli territory?”

Polapee immediately rejected the remark, saying Thailand’s laws apply equally to everyone in the country.

“This is Thailand. Everyone on Thai soil must comply with Thai law. No one has the right to claim sovereignty over Thailand.”

A Thai minister rejected a man's claim that a Chabad House in Phuket was 'Israeli territory' during an inspection.
Photo via Ministry of Interior

The deputy interior minister said the government does not discriminate against any nationality, religion or source of investment. However, he stressed that all foreign residents and businesses must operate in accordance with Thai law.

Following the inspection, the Ministry of Interior ordered an expanded investigation into 361 businesses across Phuket considered to be at risk of breaching foreign business regulations.

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A Thai minister rejected a man's claim that a Chabad House in Phuket was 'Israeli territory' during an inspection.
Photo via Ministry of Interior

According to Nation TV, government agencies had previously visited the Patong Chabad House on several occasions and reminded its operators that all activities must comply with Thai law.

Chabad operates under the Chabad of Thailand Foundation and has six to seven centres nationwide, including in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Surat Thani, Mae Hong Son and Phuket.

While Thailand’s Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, all activities must comply with Thai law and public order.

A Thai minister rejected a man's claim that a Chabad House in Phuket was 'Israeli territory' during an inspection.
Photo via Ministry of Interior

In related news, a secular community venue for Israeli travellers, known as the Secular House, has opened on Koh Pha Ngan as a non-religious alternative to the island’s Chabad House.

The venue, located directly opposite the island’s Chabad House, was established by the Free Secular Movement, an Israeli activist organisation that advocates for secularism and the separation of religion and state.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 26, 2026, 11:41 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.