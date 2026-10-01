Chabad House Phuket financial checks find no irregularities

Phuket’s investigation into Chabad House in Patong has found no irregularities in the financial transactions examined so far, while officials continue reviewing possible nominee shareholding, imported products and building-use issues at the premises.

The probe forms part of wider scrutiny of the centre’s business structure, permits and activities. Phuket officials were previously ordered to examine the property after concerns were raised over building use, foreign business operations and possible nominee arrangements.

Phuket Vice Governor Romdon Hayiawae said on September 28 that investigators were now focusing on three issues: an area approved as parking but used as a restaurant or cafe, an unauthorised steel structure on the rooftop and imported products that remain under inspection.

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Patong Municipality issued suspension orders over the two building-related matters and gave those responsible 30 days to comply. Provincial officials plan to inspect the property again on October 10.

Romdon said the rooftop steel structure, installed on what officials describe as the building’s sixth-floor rooftop, has already been dismantled.

The position of the ground-floor dining area remains less clear. Romdon told The Phuket News that Patong Municipality had informed him that demolition of the parking extension was underway.

However, Patcharee Channatho, a Thai national involved in operating Chabad House Phuket, said the covered parking structure itself was built according to approved plans. She said the issue arose after the space was subsequently used as a dining area.

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Patcharee said Chabad had submitted documents to Patong Municipality seeking approval to change the area’s designated use from parking to a restaurant and was still waiting for a decision. She said the area had therefore not been demolished.

Officials are separately checking imported products found at the premises. Chabad administrators have been given seven days to submit import declarations so Customs can determine whether goods requiring approval were properly brought into Thailand.

The products are also being reviewed for compliance with Food and Drug Administration and Ministry of Commerce requirements, including Thai-language labelling. Patcharee said Customs had not yet informed Chabad what specific violations, if any, had been identified.

On the business side, Romdon said the Phuket operation was associated with Kosher Thailand, a restaurant business, and Gan Chabad Co. Ltd., whose registered head office is in Bangkok.

Preliminary checks of the financial routes examined so far found no irregularities. However, Romdon declined to say whether investigators had identified nominee shareholders, saying that aspect of the inquiry remained ongoing.

Officials are also continuing to monitor activities at the centre. Romdon said they had found no evidence of large gatherings or other behaviour matching earlier security concerns, although Immigration Police and other agencies will continue checking activities involving foreign nationals.

The next major step in the investigation is expected on October 10, when provincial officials are due to return and assess compliance with the building orders.

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