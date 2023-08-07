Car accident pins Phuket man’s legs in crushed car

Photo courtesy of Eakkapop Thongtub, Phuket News

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding a car accident, as a local man from Chalong, Phuket lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree. The car crash took place in Mai Khao when the man was entering the island late afternoon.

The report of the car accident reached the Tha Chatchai Police at 4.55pm. The crash happened in Moo 5, Thepkrasattri Rd, directly opposite Ban Tha Chatchai Mosque. The incident triggered the immediate mobilisation of rescue workers from the Mai Khao Tambon Administrative Organisation and the Kusoldharm Foundation of Phuket.

When the team arrived at the car accident scene, they found a four-door Isuzu registered to Phuket that had veered off the southbound lane and sustained significant damage due to the collision. Inside the wreckage was Piya Channarong, a 43 year old inhabitant of Moo 1, Chalong, who had suffered a head injury; however, he was conscious when the rescue team arrived. Unfortunately, Piya’s legs were trapped within the wreckage, halting any immediate attempts to retrieve him.

The rescue workers brought in hydraulic equipment to extract Piya from the vehicle delicately. Upon his rescue, he was quickly transferred to Thalang Hospital for urgent medical attention. At this point, any update on his medical condition remains undisclosed reported Phuket News.

The initial investigation into the car accident conducted by the police suggests that Piya lost control of his pickup after hitting a small cement divider. The police explained that, if Piya did not see that divider, the unexpected impact would have felt like someone had yanked the steering wheel, causing him to lose control.

The divider separated the southbound traffic entering the island from the far right lane. Subsequently, the vehicle collided with a coconut tree before finally crashing into a pine tree.

The remnants of the pickup truck have been taken to Tha Chatchai Police Station, where further investigation is ongoing.