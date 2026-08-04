British tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room on check-out day

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 4, 2026, 11:07 AM
1 minute read
British tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room on check-out day | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Matichon/ Unsplash

A British tourist was found dead in a hotel room in Patong, Phuket, after staff entered his room on the check-out day following several days of a ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign hanging on the door.

The 41 year old Briton, Zakir Mahood, had been staying alone at the hotel since July 24 and was due to check out yesterday, August 3.

Hotel staff said the room was last cleaned on July 27. After that, Mahood hung a “Do Not Disturb” sign on the door, which remained in place until the day he was due to leave.

At around 11am on August 3, the hotel’s head housekeeper went to the room to check on the guest but received no response. The room was then opened, and Mahood was found dead inside.

Initial examinations found no signs that the room had been ransacked or that a struggle had taken place.

A British tourist was found dead in a Phuket hotel room on his check-out day after staff entered the room when he failed to respond.
Photo via Matichon

A forensic doctor conducted a preliminary examination and estimated that Mahood had died around 12 to 24 hours before his body was discovered. The cause of death has not yet been determined and will be confirmed following a full post-mortem examination.

Matichon reported that Mahood’s body was transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a detailed autopsy. The British Embassy has also been notified so his relatives can be informed and arrangements made in accordance with official procedures.

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Similarly, a 69 year old Australian tourist was found dead in his Phuket hotel bathroom just days after arriving for a six-week tropical getaway.

Police said there were no signs of a struggle, forced entry, or property damage, and believed the cause of death was natural. His body has been sent for autopsy at Vachira Phuket Hospital to confirm the exact cause.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 4, 2026, 11:07 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.