British tenant accused of trashing Phuket villa, causing 300,000 baht in damage

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 9, 2026, 1:36 PM
267 1 minute read
British tenant accused of trashing Phuket villa, causing 300,000 baht in damage | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Mati Press Online

A luxury villa owner in Phuket has filed a police complaint after discovering more than 300,000 baht in damage inside a property rented to a British tenant.

Nattakan Hankeaw, acting on behalf of the villa owner, spoke to the news outlet Mati Press Online on June 7. She said extensive damage was found inside the property in Rawai subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district, after it had been rented to a foreign tenant.

According to Nattakan, the villa belongs to Talaticha Loney and has been rented to British national Farah Hashi since March.

A Phuket villa owner has filed a police complaint after finding more than 300,000 baht in damage at a property rented to a British tenant.
Photo via Mati Press Online

The property was inspected on June 4 and was reportedly found to be in normal condition. However, when another inspection was carried out on June 6, numerous items inside the villa were found damaged.

Nattakan said CCTV footage recorded at around 8pm on June 4 appeared to show the British tenant causing damage in several areas of the villa, although Mati Press did not report the exact actions shown in the footage.

A Phuket villa owner has filed a police complaint after finding more than 300,000 baht in damage at a property rented to a British tenant.
Photo via Mati Press Online

Equipment allegedly used to inhale nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, was also found inside the villa during the inspection. Officials said the circumstances surrounding the discovery and any connection to the reported damage would be investigated further.

The owner has filed a complaint with Chalong Police Station and submitted evidence for investigators to review. Police are now gathering further evidence before deciding on the next legal steps.

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A Phuket villa owner has filed a police complaint after finding more than 300,000 baht in damage at a property rented to a British tenant.
Photo via Mati Press Online

Under Thai law, intentionally damaging another person’s property may constitute the offence of damage to property under Section 358 of the Criminal Code. The offence carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

No charges had been announced at the time of reporting.

In a separate incident reported in May, a British man allegedly went on a rampage, cutting the seats of several motorcycles and damaging a food shop sign with a knife in Phuket.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 9, 2026, 1:36 PM
267 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.