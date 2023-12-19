British man found dead at Phuket hospital after suspected fall

Photo courtesy of Thalang Police

A tragic incident unfolded in the early morning hours yesterday (December 18), when a 69 year old British man was discovered lifeless at Thalang Hospital in Phuket. The circumstances surrounding his death suggest he plunged from the fourth floor of the building, landing near the hospital staff dormitory.

Thalang Hospital staff promptly reported the incident to Pol Lt Col Patthipat Yodkhwan, Deputy Superintendent (Investigation) at Thalang Police, shortly after 4 am. Upon receipt of this information, Thalang Police Chief Pol Col Nikorn Chuthong was also promptly notified.

The man, whose identity is currently being withheld was initially admitted to the hospital on the morning of December 16. His injuries, multiple self-inflicted lacerations on his arms and legs, were inflicted with a knife. His condition was severe, having repeatedly targeted his wrists and ankles with the weapon. After receiving 34 stitches to close his wounds, he was recovering in a ground floor room, reported The Phuket News.

However, his recovery was tragically cut short. The hospital staff, expecting him to be in his recovery room, were shocked to discover his body outside the building in the early morning. Based on their initial assessment, law enforcement officials believe the man left his room, made his way to the hospital staff dormitory building, ascended to the fourth floor, and jumped.

Follow us on :













Following the incident, a post-mortem examination was ordered to further investigate the circumstances of his death. In accordance with procedure, the British Embassy in Bangkok will also be notified so they can relay the tragic news to the man’s family.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.